Ogechi scores career-high as Thunder sign out of BAL with a win

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Joburg Giants' Caleb Magua looks for an opening in their 2026 Basketball Africa League match against Petro de Luanda at SunBet Arena in Pretoria on Sunday.

The Nairobi City Thunder bounced back from their disappointing start to the 2026 Basketball Africa League (BAL) Kalahari Conference campaign by beating the RSSB Tigers 101–92 in Pretoria on Sunday.

Angola’s Petro de Luanda comprehensively beat Johannesburg Giants 105-61 in the later Sunday evening game as the South African representatives bowed out with five successive losses.

The Thunder appeared rejuvenated in the conference’s final day, adopting a completely different style of play.

They fought for every possession, scored more than ever before this season, and remained composed throughout, even when RSSB rallied from 25 points down to trail by just nine with six minutes remaining.

Derrick Ogechi, Garang Diing and Tylor Ongwae inspired the Thunder’s offence with a combined 10 three-pointers.

Grab your popcorn and sit back 🍿

Day 7 Mini-Movie! pic.twitter.com/H29GKtapfl — Basketball Africa League (@theBAL) April 5, 2026

Ogechi shot 7-for-16, including 5-for-10, to lead the Thunder with his BAL career-high 22 points. Ongwae added 17 and Diing produced 14 off the bench.

Jawachi Nzeakor also made a stellar contribution, finishing with 21 points and eight rebounds for the Kenyan champions.

The Nairobi City team showed their desperation for a second win of the campaign early on, outscoring RSSB 38-24 by the end of the opening quarter. By halftime, the Thunder had achieved the highest first-half score in the 2026 Kalahari Conference, leading 62-49.

At times, the game resembled a three-point contest, with both teams repeatedly scoring from beyond the arc, eventually finishing with a combined 24-for-65.

Playing without Craig Randall II, who had set a BAL scoring record the previous day, Ntore Habimana and Teafale Lenard Jr proved challenging opponents for the RSSB Tigers, who finished top of the 2026 Kalahari Conference with a record of 4–1.

The pass or the dunk? 🤩🇦🇴@afreximbank Play of the Day! pic.twitter.com/hkCWOVDTfB — Basketball Africa League (@theBAL) April 5, 2026

Antino Jackson Jr led the RSSB Tigers with 24 points, while Makong Mathiang produced 22 points and 22 rebounds.

Not only did the Thunder score 100 points for the first time in their BAL history, they also won two games for the first time in one season.

Thunder power forward Okall Koranga explained the team’s secret to the win.

“We needed this win, not only for ourselves, but also for the Kenyan fans back home and for the team as we move forward into probably BAL 7,” Koranga said.

“We needed to win today to give us moral support and boost our confidence, so we can leave this conference with our heads held high.

“It was important to achieve a second win in the campaign. We are still growing; two wins is a huge achievement for us.

“I hope next season, when we come back, we will have won three or four games.”

Baskeball Africa League media