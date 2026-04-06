Sizani camp astonished after stunning knockout loss

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Namibian Errikie Errikie rocks Lonwabo Sizani with a big right in their WBC Silver Youth Super Featherweight title at the Guild Theatre at the weekend.

The camp of Mdantsane knockout artist Lonwabo Sizani remains dumbfounded as to how he meekly surrendered against unheralded Namibian Errikie Errikie in their WBC silver youth junior-lightweight title clash at the Guild Theatre in KuGompo City at the weekend.

Sizani suffered his first professional loss in six bouts when he was ruthlessly knocked out in the fourth round, blowing his chances of winning his first title.

There were concerns about whether the 22-year-old was being rushed onto the international scene in only his sixth bout when he had not even competed at provincial level.

However, his 100% knockout run affirmed that he was ready for the big league, even though chinks in his armour were exposed in his last bout against Gqeberha boxer Aphiwe Magobiyane, whom he eventually overcame with a knockout.

Such recovery powers were nowhere to be found against Errikie, who rocked him with big punches from awkward angles from the first round.

The Namibian answered every Sizani blow with a flurry of his own to make him reluctant to punch.

A left to the ribs momentarily forced Sizani to turn his back and leave him open, giving Errikie an opportunity to rock him with big blows and drop him.

Sizani was badly hurt and the fight could have been stopped right there, but veteran referee Simpiwe Mbini sent him back into the firing line.

Errikie put him on the deck again, where Sizani spent anxious moments being frantically attended to by medical personnel.

The manner in which he easily capitulated left spectators, including his parents, wondering whether he was psychologically ready for the big opportunity.

His assistant trainer, Bobbin Sityana, was equally befuddled by the surprising turn of events.

“I still do not know what happened, but everyone could see that he was not himself today,” Sityana said.

“I have never seen him so tame during a bout, and I wonder if there was something else he did not tell us.”

Sizani, known for his laid-back demeanour, transforms into a fierce competitor once he enters the ring, earning him the nickname “Monster”.

A jubilant Errikie said Sizani was not on his level despite their equal number of bouts, with the Namibian having lost once.

“I think they looked at my record and thought I would be easy to meet for him, and that was the big mistake.

“Boxing is strong in Namibia, and we are matched tough at an early stage, so even though we have an equal number of bouts, I am way more developed than him.”

Mzi Booi, Sizani’s promoter and the organiser of the tournament under the KayB Promotions banner, said they would analyse the events that transpired.

The tournament, featuring explosive bouts, was blighted by bizarre outcomes rendered by the officials, with all those that went the distance ending in split decisions.

Judges saw a seven-point difference in scorecards for each of the two boxers, with another judge failing to correctly tally the rounds in the featherweight clash won by Likho Sigabi over Awonke Tini.

The biggest upset was amateur star Sinovuyo Mthintelwa being dethroned as the provincial flyweight champion by little-known Siyamthanda Mbali.

Qhamani Mhlana retained his provincial mini-flyweight belt with a split decision over Athenkosi Thunzi.

Ayabulela Xatyana stopped Uyanda Mthonga in two rounds of their junior-featherweight clash, while Inathi Moyiko needed just 19 seconds to destroy Masibulele Mbumba in their welterweight fight.

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