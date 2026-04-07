Blast from the past: Brakpan racer breaks the formula

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1932 — South Africa’s premier heavyweight Don McCorkindale takes on future world champion Primo Carnera of Italy at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Carnera, who would stun the world the following year knocking out Jack Sharkey for the world crown, wins on points over 10 rounds. McCorkindale was South Africa’s only world-ranked heavyweight until Kallie Knoetze and Gerrie Coetzee in the 1970s.

1980 — Brakpan-born Desiré Wilson becomes the first woman to win a Formula One race when she finishes first in the Aurora British national F1 championship, a non-world championship event. Starting second on the grid, she took the lead at the start and stayed in front for the rest of the 40-lap race at Brands Hatch to win by more than 16 seconds.

1980 — Utility back Chris Burger, playing on the right wing, scores two tries and kicks one conversion as Villagers down three-time defending champions Maties 14-3 in the final of the national club rugby championships in Durban. Flyhalf Derek Kohler scored the third try for Villagers, captained by Springbok skipper Morne du Plessis. They were the first non-university team to win the title, which had been held by only Maties and Tuks and were followed by sides like Harlequins, Despatch, Pirates and Hamiltons. Burger died later in the year after breaking his neck while playing fullback for Western Province in a Currie Cup match against Free State.

1992 — South Africa, fresh from beating the West Indies in their World Cup match in New Zealand a month earlier, crash to a 107-run defeat in their series opener against the islanders in Kingston. Phil Simmons smashed 122 runs off 113 balls to lead the home team to 287/6. Apart from Andrew Hudson (50) and Hansie Cronje (42), South Africa had little to offer as they were bowled out for 180.

2002 — Retief Goosen wins for the second time on US soil, finishing first in the BellSouth Classic in Dulluth, Georgia, by four strokes after carding a 16-under-par 272.

2002 — The world short-course championships in Moscow draw to a close with Sarah Poewe winning the country’s only medal, silver in the 100m breaststroke.

2005 — Daleen Terblanche makes 33 as the South African women are bowled out for 134 on their way to losing the second ODI against the West Indies in Pretoria by seven wickets.

2007 — Bangladesh beat the Proteas in an ODI for the first team, winning their World Cup Super Eight match in Providence by 67 runs. Batting first, Bangladesh made 251/8, Mohammad Ashraful scoring 87 from 83 deliveries before falling to Andre Nel, who took five wickets. South Africa were bowled out for 184, with Herschelle Gibbs, batting at seven, top-scoring with 56.

2021 — The Proteas lose the third and final ODI against Pakistan at Centurion by 28 runs and with it the series 1-2. Chasing a target of 321, the hosts were bowled out for 292, with opener Janneman Malan making 70, Kyle Verreynne 62 and Andile Phehlukwayo 54.

2024 — Dean Burmester pars the second playoff hole to beat Sergio Garcia to claim his first LIV victory at Doral’s Blue Monster course in Miami. The two had shot 11-under-par 205 in regulation play.