Mokoka targets fifth Two Oceans podium while Seloyi eyes title defence

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Legend Stephen Mokoka will be looking to add to his Two Oceans Half-Marathon golden collection while defending champion Bennett Seloyi is determined not to relinquish his title on Sunday.

Mokoka boasts an impressive CV that includes five gold medals, four of them victories, and is one of the most decorated runners to ever compete in the event.

He is South Africa’s second-fastest half marathoner of all time (59:36) and a member of Two Oceans Half Marathon Blue Number Club ‘royalty’.

Mokoka has fond memories of the race he won on debut in 2009 in 1:03:42 after defeating the likes of Lusapho April and Tshamano Setone to lead a new generation of local distance runners onto the national stage.

The team behind the @TotalsportsSA Two Oceans Marathon powered by @BydSouthAfrica is ready!



From race pack collection to all the essential info you need, our team is geared up to welcome you at the EXPO 🙌



Make sure you stop by, get prepped, and soak up the race-day excitement.… pic.twitter.com/GCpfDSu5n1 — Totalsports Two Oceans Marathon (@2OceansMarathon) April 6, 2026

Fast forward to 2026 and Mokoka has become one of the Two Oceans Marathon’s most celebrated and respected Blue Number members, an honour reserved for those who have completed the race at least 10 times. Or, as in Mokoka’s case, for having won the half-marathon three times or more (an extraordinary four victories to be precise).

Renowned for his consistency, competitive spirit, and dedication to the race, Mokoka has built an extraordinary legacy on the Two Oceans stage.

He has firmly established himself as one of the event’s modern greats.

His presence on the start line continues to inspire fellow runners and underscores the prestige and tradition of the Blue Number Club at the Two Oceans Marathon.

Mokoka said the event remains close to his heart.

9 days to go until The Race Expo! ⏳

As we count down to the @TotalsportsSA Two Oceans Marathon powered by @BydSouthAfrica , we’re taking a moment to look ahead and celebrate our sponsors.

Your support fuels every step, every cheer, and every finish line moment. 💙

Here’s to the… pic.twitter.com/ta4DvZu5Xn — Totalsports Two Oceans Marathon (@2OceansMarathon) March 31, 2026

“When I first did it, I saw how people go for their Easter holidays and support their families on the road. The support we get from the crowd is amazing. I’ve won it four times and finished third once.

“The shortcut to getting a Blue Number is to win it three times. So, I was very happy to realise that I have a Blue Number. It’s historic as well. It means a lot.”

Now 41, the Hollywood Athletics Club legend returns to the half marathon for the first time since 2019, when he claimed third position.

The former 50km world record-holder’s decision to take part in the 21km after running the 56km race in 2024 and 2025 is based on a need to test his fitness before racing the Cape Town Marathon on 24 May.

“It’s part of preparation, but every time you go to a race, you must give your A-game. The Two Oceans Half Marathon is not pancake flat.

“In fact, the elevation gain of the entire 21km is more or less the same as that of the Cape Town Marathon. So for me it’s a test to see if my body is strong yet. If it’s not strong, then I can come back to training and push a bit of work.”

I know the lineup is very tough, but I’m going to defend my title. If I don’t win, I must at least finish in the top three — Bennett Seloyi

“All I’m going to try and do is get a better position. I finished third last time I ran, so I’m hopeful that this time around I’ll finish in a better position.”

Lining up against the likes of defending champion Seloyi, 59:52 half marathoner Thabang Mosiako, the in-form George Kusche, and local hero Anthony Timotheus, Mokoka is correct in his assertion he will need his full A-game to extend his streak to five podium finishes from as many starts.

Seloyi, in particular, who clocked 1:04:42 on his Two Oceans Marathon debut last year, will be difficult to break given his determination to defend his title.

The Boxer Athletics Club top runner ran an incredible 2:13:22 at altitude to win the Diamonds and Dorings Kimberley Big Hole Marathon last November.

“To be honest, it’s going to be tough,” he admitted of his Two Oceans target.

“I know the lineup is very tough, but I’m going to defend my title. If I don’t win, I must at least finish in the top three. If you know, you know.”

The Herald