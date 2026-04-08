Blast from the past | You win some, but only if the wind plays ball

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1989 — Running barefoot, Evette de Klerk breaks the South African 200m record as she clocks 22.06 sec in Polokwane (then Pietersburg). That mark is still standing. On the same day she crossed the line in a 100m race in 10.99, but the wind assistance of 2.3 metres per second deemed it unofficial.

1994 — In the closest match of the eight-ODI series, Australia beat South Africa by one run in Bloemfontein to tie the series 4-4. The visitors had scored 203/6 in their 50 overs, with three batsmen getting into the forties. South Africa got off to a good start, with Andrew Hudson (84) and captain Kepler Wessels putting on 82 for the opening partnership. But the batsmen lost momentum and eventually ended on 202/8 at the end of their innings.

1997 — Australia take a 3-2 lead in the seven-match ODI series when they beat the Proteas by eight runs in the fifth ODI at the Wanderers. Opener Michael Di Venuto scored 89 to anchor the visitors to 258/7. Daryll Cullinan (53), Jacques Kallis (55), Hansie Cronje (40 not out) and Shaun Pollock (40) kept South Africa in the hunt before the innings ended on 250/8.