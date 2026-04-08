Gerda Steyn sets sights on seventh straight Two Oceans win

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Gerda Steyn is aming for her seventh straight win at the Two Oceans.

South African ultra-distance running queen Gerda Steyn is poised to chase a historic seventh consecutive title in the Two Oceans Marathon on Sunday, revealing her mindset has been the greatest asset behind her remarkable and sustained success.

“I don’t think about the race as something I have won six times because every year is different,” Steyn said.

“A previous victory doesn’t guarantee a future victory, and each year I have to put everything I have into the preparation. I try to find ways to improve by building on previous performances.

“I would never allow myself to get too comfortable.”

It’s an approach that has served Steyn well since she first completed the world’s most beautiful marathon in 14th position (4:15:44) in 2016.

Steyn has used her usual Dullstroom training base to prepare for what is expected to be a highly competitive race against Irvette van Zyl, Neheng Khatala, Shelmith Muruiki and others.

The Two Oceans course record-holder (3:26:54) chose to do some of her training sessions with up-and-coming Omuhle Kubheka of the John Hamelett-led Pan African Resources elite running team.

“It makes me extremely excited to see a young, talented athlete like Omuhle being so passionate about running. It feels like yesterday when I was in her shoes, desperate for advice from more experienced athletes, and so it feels right to try and spend time with her.

“Also, I train on my own most of the time and even though I am used to it, company makes the miles go by so fast. When you train with others, you share some of the load.

“We were all based in Dullstroom, training towards the same goals, so why not join forces and help each other where we can?”

Sowetan