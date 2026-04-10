Laubscher hopes for Two Oceans miracle by dethroning ‘queen’ Steyn

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Deanne Laubscher of Nedbank Running Club is hoping to upset favourite Gerda Steyn during the Two Oceans Marathon.

It is generally agreed that it would take a miracle of biblical proportions for anyone else but Gerda Steyn to win the main event — the 56km ultra — of the 2026 TotalSports Two Oceans Marathon powered by BYD.

And with good reason too, given that Steyn has won the race commonly referred to as “The World’s Most Beautiful Marathon” for the last six years running, and she will again start as favourite on Saturday.

But alongside her at the start line will be a woman familiar with miracles, a runner “aiming for the impossible”.

Deanne Laubscher, the Nedbank Running Club athlete who finished a surprise 10th last year, sat next to Steyn at the pre-race media conference this week and could not hide her admiration for “The Smiling Assassin”.

Yet beneath that adoration lay a belief that Steyn could be beaten because she is human after all.

And given her improbable gold medal finish from the 2025 race she never should have run, Laubscher has every reason to believe she can.

As the Bible says in Isaiah 40:31, “those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength.

“They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary; they will walk and not be faint”, and Laubscher is a living testament to that verse.

Speaking on the sidelines of the press conference, hers is a true tale of a woman enjoying help from above in a mighty big way.

The winners for the 16 km @TotalsportsSA Two Oceans Marathon Trail Run powered by @BydSouthAfrica are:



🥇 16 km Men - Melikhaya Msizi - 01:18:12

🥇 16km Women - Louise Muller - 01:30:34#TTOM #TTOM2026 #TheWorldsMostBeautifulMarathon pic.twitter.com/Gx72r8mltO — Totalsports Two Oceans Marathon (@2OceansMarathon) April 10, 2026

“I’m in much better shape than I was last year, and if that is what God did last year, I can’t imagine what He’s going to do this year. I think if I had a goal, it would be too small for the plan that God has for me.

“So, I’m aiming higher. But if you read between the lines, I am aiming for the impossible.”

Lest you think she’s dreaming, Laubscher knows all about the impossible.

“I was raised in church, but I never had a personal relationship with God. Only when my life made a few bad turns, like my dad dying of brain cancer — aargh, a lot of bad things happened.

“And then one night I was crying, and I asked God, what is this? Life is more. My Bible says life is more. Show me. And then I went to an outreach in Zimbabwe, and I prayed for a lady that was blind.

“The Bible says you will do more miracles than that time because the holy spirit is inside of you. And this lady opened her eyes. And since then my whole world has changed.”

And the changes happened in her running too.

Two years ago she finished in what is considered the worst position at the Comrades Marathon — 11th — and she felt useless.

“I missed the gold medal by just seconds, and I went home feeling like the biggest loser. I felt so bad. And after that, every time I tried to run, I would cry because I was 11th.

“But then I got an eye-opener when someone I did not know said to me if they had finished 11th, their world would be made.”

The winners for the 24 KM @TotalsportsSA Two Oceans Marathon Trail Run powered by @BydSouthAfrica are:



🥇 24km men - Collin Kanyimo - 02:02:08

🥇 24km Women - Ebeth Marais - 02:18:03#TTOM #TTOM2026 #TheWorldsMostBeautifulMarathon pic.twitter.com/yKwz5FBZEK — Totalsports Two Oceans Marathon (@2OceansMarathon) April 10, 2026

That changed her perspective.

“I went home, and I’m like, God, who am I to decide 11th is not a good position? This is only the beginning. And since then, I just put it all in God’s hand because when I put it in my own hands, fear gets the best of me.

“Anxiety overwhelms me, and I look at other athletes. Now, I have no expectations because God has it. And that’s the best way to do it because if I do it on my own, I’m failing — like totally. But with him, you’re a winner because at the end of the day, you will be where you need to be.

“And like God gave me gold last year, and I didn’t even think I’m going to finish the race.”

Before last year’s race, Laubscher struggled with a few niggles — on her glutes, her hamstring and the knee — that “nobody could fix”.

“They said I could not run. I decided not to take anything for it; rather, I am going to pray about it. And God came through for me. I started the race and I got to Constantia Nek in 10th place.

“I held on to it until the end. I knew that it was God, and I wanted to shout out and tell everyone that it was God who gave me that gold.”

On Saturday, Laubscher believes her God can give her much more than gold.

He can give her a miracle, which no one in South African running believes can happen at the Two Oceans.

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