All hail Arthur Jantjies, the new Two Oceans Marathon king

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Arthur Jantjies was the first to the cross finishing line in the men's section of the Totalsports Two Oceans Marathon powered by BYD on Saturday.

Arthur Jantjies pulled off one of the biggest shocks of South African ultra-marathon running when he won the Totalsports Two Oceans Marathon on Saturday morning at the first time of asking.

Trained by the revered John Hamlett of Pan African Resources, the man from Hopetown in the Northern Cape outsprinted pre-race favourite and 2024 champion Onalenna Khonkhobe in the final three kilometres for a life-changing victory that no one but himself and his coach could have foreseen.

Boasting a 2:19 marathon personal best, Jantjies had previously ran just the 21.1km at the world’s most beautiful marathon and earned two gold medals with a 6th and 8th place finish.

The move up to the ultra stage delivered the biggest gold of them all in spectacular fashion in an impressive time of 3:09:25.

Late in the race when Zimbabwean Blessing Waison, who had led from as early as the 7km mark alongside Hollywood Athletics Club’s Tsepo Ramashamole, struggled, Khonkhobe, title holder Joseph Seutloali and Janties overhauled him.

🏁 Ultra Marathon Champion Crowned! 🏁



The @TotalsportsSA Two Oceans Marathon powered by @BydSouthAfrica has its 2026 Ultra Marathon men’s winner 👏



🥇 Arthur Jantjies crosses the line in an incredible 03:09:25 representing Pan African Resources to claim victory!



A phenomenal… pic.twitter.com/troEFMsdnM — Totalsports Two Oceans Marathon (@2OceansMarathon) April 11, 2026

Nine out of ten times, any ultra-running aficionado would have bet their homes on victory coming from either Khonkhobe and Seutloali.

But this was the 10th time, and while Khonkhobe made the first surge to drop the title holder, he could not shake off Jantjies who kept a close watch on the Nedbank Running Club runner from the other side of the road.

Strongly built compared to the scrawny former champion, Jantjies made his move on the final incline towards the UCT Sports Grounds and the shock on Khonkhobe’s face when was passed told the story of a defeated man.

Jantjies motored away for a glorious victory, covering his face in delight as he approached the finish line for a victory that not only boosts his bank balance by R380,000 but also surely sets him up for a brilliant future in the ultra distances under the guidance of Hamlett who is renowned for producing Comrades Marathon champions.

Khonkhobe finished second and excited the crowd with his usual dance and theatrics, with Waison bravely hanging on to complete the podium standings.

TimesLIVE