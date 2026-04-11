Lara van Niekerk eyes Games podium splash

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Lara van Niekerk has experienced the best and the worst of swimming in the past four years.

From golden girl to the depths of anxiety, where fear caused her hands to shake before each race, the breaststroke queen is preparing another assault on the Commonwealth Games podium.

Van Niekerk returns to the national championships in Gqeberha this week to compete in the 50m and 100m races in which she rocketed to the top of the world as a fresh-faced teenager in 2022.

She looked unstoppable after picking up the 50m and 100m Commonwealth Games crowns at Birmingham 2022 as well as 50m silverware at both the long-course and short-course world championships that year.

And then came 2023, and with it a bout of glandular fever that heralded a litany of illnesses and injuries, from knees to shoulders. “At a point, I just stopped counting because I felt people were going to think I’m making up excuses,” said the part-time BComm student who turns 23 next month.

Administrative blunder

Adding to her woes was an administrative blunder that saw her qualification swim for the 2024 Paris Olympics not being registered. That forced her to scramble to try to produce a late qualifying time, but the effort saw her herniating a disc.

The stress mounted each time she failed to go faster, chipping away at her confidence and creating a fear of competition. “I had a lot of doubts for a while, just thinking I’m not going to swim that fast again. And my hands used to shake quite a bit before my races just from having so much anxiety.”

The loss in form also cost her financially, losing her spot on the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee’s Operation Excellence funding programme.

I wouldn’t swim the times I had in mind and then I would get upset. Now I rather focus on processes, on what I want to do and how I want to execute a race — Lara van Niekerk

“I had to move back home. I’m hoping to get funding again because it’s a tough sport — all the trips and everything. I need to go overseas to prepare for the Commonwealth Games. It’s quite tight,” added Van Niekerk, who helps with the coaching at her Pretoria club.

If she had matched her 1min 05.47sec and 29.72 personal bests at all major competitions from 2023 to 2025, she would have scooped at least seven medals, including Olympic silver in the 100m breaststroke.

Van Niekerk would have been a superstar; perhaps she can still get there.

The back injury forced her to take a lengthy rest, which included sitting out last year’s national gala.

The joy of racing

Coach Eugene da Ponte changed Van Niekerk’s mental approach by switching up her goals through focusing on elements of the race rather than times.

“I wouldn’t swim the times I had in mind and then I would get upset. Now I rather focus on processes, on what I want to do and how I want to execute a race,” she said.

And while “getting the joy of racing again” is a priority this week, Van Niekerk and Da Ponte are still targeting times.

She has already beaten the 30.75 50m qualifying mark for the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow later this year, but the coach wants her to dip below 30 seconds and crack the 1:06.87 100m standard.

Van Niekerk, who hasn’t been that fast since 2023, is relishing the idea of getting back to her best. “We’re hoping to swim fast.”

Through all the up and downs, Van Niekerk never thought about packing it in. “That break was good for me, but I knew I would come back. I’m not done yet.”

The gala at the Newton Park pool runs from Tuesday to Saturday.