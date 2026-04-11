Schwartzel only South African to make cut at Masters

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Charl Schwartzel is the only South African to make the cut at the Masters tournament.

When the Masters started on Thursday, three South Africans were in the hunt for the coveted Green Jacket.

After Friday’s second round, only Charl Schwartzel remains.

It is, however, very unlikely that the 2011 champion will be able to do much more than try to improve on his place, as Rory McIlroy seems destined to secure the first back-to-back victory at the first major of the season since Tiger Woods managed that in 2002.

McIlroy made history on Friday at August National when he carded a seven-under par 65 to add to his 67 from the first round to be on 12-under for the tournament.

Patrick Reed and Sam Burns are on six-under after the two rounds, giving the Irishman the biggest-ever lead after 36 holes at the Masters.

Shane Lowry, Justin Rose and Tommy Fleetwood are on five-under.

On Friday McIlroy did what Schwartzel did in 2011 en route to victory: he birdied the last four holes. And he also birdied the second, third and fourth, and the 12th and 13th.

Amazingly, he hit the ball into the trees on 13, 15 and 17, but still managed to birdie two of them.

“When I was standing on the 12th tee, I didn’t imagine that I would be six ahead going into the weekend,” said McIlroy.

Joining him will be Schwartzel, who unlike Casey Jarvis and Aldrich Potgieter, made the cut.

When I was standing on the 12th tee, I didn’t imagine that I would be six ahead going into the weekend. — Rory McIlroy

In Friday’s second round Potgieter showed glimpses of the talent that has made him one of the prospects for the future, but after a disastrous 12-over in the first round he was never in with a chance to make the cut.

The 21-year-old said that he was pleased with his round of 75.

“I think looking at that last round it was a bit more of what I thought the week was going to look like.

“I think I will probably just erase that first round out of my memory, and I think if I can come back, clean up a few areas before I get back out here again, I’ll be good.”

Jarvis, who like Potgieter shot a 75, was less satisfied with the round, but took some pleasure from having been at the Masters.

“It was special. A special place to be. I had a lot of fun out there. Obviously, a disappointing day. I was trying hard to make the cut.

“Unfortunately, that’s golf, but really happy to be here.”

Schwartzel danced with the cut line throughout his round. He bogeyed the first, but then shot three birdies in a row to go to one-over — well inside the cut line.

A double-bogey on the par-3 sixth and a bogey on the seventh saw him back to four-under.

He birdied the ninth, but dropped a shot on the tenth. Another birdie on the 13th saw him move to three-under and well within the cut line.

After dropping a shot on the 17th, he went into the last hole needing at least a par, which is what he shot.

His one-over for the day saw him move to four-over for the tournament and give him a place in the weekend’s field.

He described his round as having a lot of ups and downs.

“I made five birdies today. But gave away too many shots, more than yesterday. Today was poor mistakes and you can’t really afford to do that around here.”

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