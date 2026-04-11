‘Smiling Assassin’ Steyn in seventh heaven at Two Oceans Marathon

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Gerda Steyn crosses the line to win her seventh successive Two Oceans Marathon in Cape Town on Saturday.

Gerda Steyn marked her tenth anniversary of the Two Oceans Marathon with a seventh successive victory to cement her status as the queen of the world-famous 56km ultra marathon.

While her 3:27:43 time was a little outside her own record, the country’s most beloved athlete was a consummately easy winner — finishing almost six minutes ahead of runner-up Margaret Jepchumba of Kenya.

Steyn made her debut in the world’s most beautiful marathon in 2016 when she finished in 14th place to miss out on a silver medal.

Steyn has gone on to make the race her own, winning it every year it has been run from 2018 after she skipped the 2017 edition.

She has made multiple improvements to the course record that had hitherto been considered unbreakable after it stood for 33 years from when Frith van der Merwe set it way back in 1989.

As always, she started this morning’s race as the outright favourite and took her time to get into her stride as the early pace-setters made a vain attempt to leave her in their wake.

🏁 Ultra Marathon Champion Crowned! 🏁

The @TotalsportsSA Two Oceans Marathon powered by @BydSouthAfrica has its 2026 Ultra Marathon women’s winner 👏



🥇 Gerda Steyn crosses the line in an incredible 03:27:43 representing Hollywood Athletics Club to claim victory!



A phenomenal… pic.twitter.com/yf91c9YEsy — Totalsports Two Oceans Marathon (@2OceansMarathon) April 11, 2026

Steyn typically caught up with them and injected the pace to burn them off one by one until it was only Jepchumba left to challenge her.

Perhaps imbued with confidence after beating Steyn at last year’s Soweto Marathon, the Kenyan stuck with Steyn until the full marathon mark.

But the ‘Smiling Assassin’ shifted up to a higher gear and Jepchumba just could not cope, leaving Steyn to crest the notorious Constantia Nek on her own.

Cheered on by the crowds on the side of the road, Steyn smiled her way into the UCT Sports Ground where she was welcomed by loud cheers from her adoring fans. After breasting the tape, she acknowledged them all — running among the crowd and touching some of them while beaming her trademark smile.

Jepchumba was second in 3:33:31, while Nobukhosi Tshuma of Entsika Athletic Club completed the podium spots, collapsing a few metres before the finish line and crawling over for a memorable time of 3:38:34.

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