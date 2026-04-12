Sport

Masai leads all-Kenya podium in Two Oceans 21km, Haitope win’s women’s race

Sports Staff

Sports Staff

Kenya's Felix Masai wins the 2026 Two Oceans Half-Marathon on Sunday. (Two Oceans/Facebook)

Felix Masai won the 2026 Two Oceans Half-Marathon on Sunday morning on an all-Kenyan podium.

Masaia finished in 1hr 3min 17sec in the 21km race, 24 and 25 seconds ahead of countrymen Shadrack Musyoka Ngymbau (01:03:41) and Joshua Mengich (01:03:42), who ended in a sprint finish for second place.

The women’s race was won by Namibia’s Lavinia Haitope in 01:14:36.

An international flavour podium was completed by Zimbabwe’s Fortunate Chidzivo in second place just under two minutes later (01:16:29), and Great Britain’s Emma Browne was third three and a half minutes after that (01:18:09).

TimesLIVE

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