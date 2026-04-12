Tinkler hails Coetzee after Sekhukhune debut win against Magesi

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Sekhukhune United coach Eric Tinkler was impressed with the performance of versatile new signing Rivaldo Coetzee after he made his debut during their 1-0 win over Magesi in a league match at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday.

Coetzee was introduced immediately after the halftime break, replacing Daniel Cardoso.

The 29-year-old joined Babina Noko on a free transfer, having been without a club since parting ways with Mamelodi Sundowns at the end of the 2024/25 season, and Tinkler was pleased with how he performed.

“We are a team that wants to be possession-based and we want to play out from the back and today with that,” Tinkler stated.

“And he brought that confidence. Every single pass he made went to a man. That’s the quality that he possesses. He reads the game very well. He understands the game, and his communication with his teammates is very good.

“He has come through a lot. He has been with us for eight months and he has been training with us. When he arrived, he was quite big.

“And I said to him, ‘we must set targets. If we get to those targets by December, then we can start considering you’ because I know the quality that he has.

“I think he has worked on it [shape] very well and I think he did well.”

With Coetzee able to play as a defender and a midfielder, Tinkler said he will use him as a defender for now until he gets his full match fitness.

“That’s the beauty of Rivaldo. He can play as a central defender or as a holding midfielder. Those are the two positions that are his strength,” he said.

“His vision from those positions is very good, I think for now centre back is where I will put him. I think it will be a little bit too early to throw him in the midfield. The intensity is very high, so gradually he can do both.”

Tinkler was also pleased with the results and challenged his players to try to win all their remaining matches to give themselves a chance of finishing third.

Other results: Golden Arrows edged Durban City 1-0 at King Zwelithini Stadium on Saturday. Chippa United played to a 1-1 draw with Polokwane City, while AmaZulu and Siwelele also drew 1-1.

Sowetan