Chippa coach Vilakazi remains upbeat despite Fifa-imposed transfer ban

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Chippa United have been slapped with an enforced transfer ban by Fifa, but head coach Vusi Vilakazi appears undeterred, saying it will not affect his shaping of the club.

Fifa sent communication to the Eastern Cape club last week forbidding the Chilli Boys to register new players for the coming season unless the club pays outstanding remuneration to its former head coach, Luc Eymael.

The football mother body had previously given Chippa a 45-day window to pay Eymael R250,000.

The result is that Chippa have been banned from signing players for three consecutive windows or until the money is paid to Eymael.

The next transfer window opens in August.

Chippa are currently just above the relegation bubble and fighting to prolong their stay in the Betway Premiership.

But Vilakazi believes he has enough experienced personnel in his arsenal to carry him through this season and that he can continue with the same players next season if necessary.

Chippa United boss Siviwe Mpengesi (SUPPLIED)

“Nobody has spoken to me about that [the ban] ... even the chair [Siviwe Mpengesi] hasn’t yet,” Vilakazi said after Saturday’s game against Polokwane City.

“But, ban or no ban, I’m happy with the players that I have now.”

Belgian Eymael exited Chippa in October 2025 after a lacklustre set of results and was replaced by Vilakazi.

He wrote to Fifa in 2025 complaining that the club owed him a settlement.

In December, Fifa acknowledged Eymael’s requests and told Chippa to pay the ex-mentor within 45 days.

But the club did not do so, according to a letter sent back to Fifa by Eymael’s legal representative, Lorenzo Gerber, dated April 6.

On receipt of that letter, Fifa’s head of discipline, Americo Espallargus, put the mandatory ban on Chippa in a missive issued on April 8.

Safa was copied on the correspondence.

“... it appears that, despite the decision, Chippa United FC [the respondent] has not yet complied with its financial obligations towards Luc Nico Eymael,” Fifa said in the letter sent to Chippa.

“In this regard, we wish to inform the parties that a ban from registering new players internationally and nationally has been implemented by Fifa on the respondent.

“The registration ban will remain active until the amount due is paid and for a maximum duration of up to three entire and consecutive registration periods.

“Lastly, the South African Football Association is requested to immediately implement on the respondent a ban from registering new players at national level, if not done yet,” the letter concluded.

In a statement on Monday, the club said: “We would like to clarify that this is an ongoing administrative matter, currently being addressed in good spirit between the club and Mr Luc Nico Eymael.

“There remains a positive and professional understanding between both parties as efforts continue to bring the matter to a close.”

The statement said the amount was closer to R200,000.

“The outstanding amount is approximately R200,000, and the club has been granted until the next registration window period in August to settle the matter.

“This process is being managed accordingly and will be settled as we plan for the following season,” the statement concluded.

Other PSL clubs banned for different reasons are Golden Arrows and TS Galaxy.

It is not the first time Chippa has been handed a transfer ban from Fifa.

Football publication FarPost wrote in 2024 that the club had been banned from registering new players after a dispute with defender Abdi Banda. The ban was later lifted.

Chippa have five games remaining in the league and their next match is against AmaZulu at the Princess Magogo Stadium in Durban on April 25.

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone.

Daily Dispatch