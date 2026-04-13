‘This is why we play rugby’: Bordeaux reach Champions Cup semis

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Bordeaux captain, scrumhalf and player of the match Maxime Lucu celebrates after his team's Champions Cup quarterfinal win against Toulouse at Stade Chaban-Delmas in Bordeaux, France, on Sunday.

Player of the match Maxime Lucu hailed Bordeaux’s forwards for providing the foundation for their comeback 30-15 Champions Cup quarterfinal win over Toulouse at Stade Chaban-Delmas in Bordeaux on Sunday.

The Bordeaux side claimed victory for the second time in as many Champions Cup knockout stages against their rivals, turning the game on its head after being 15-5 down at the break.

Buoyed by outstanding performances from key players such as Cameron Woki, Matthieu Jalibert, and Louis Bielle-Biarrey, Bordeaux were able to rely on an exemplary captain too. Scrumhalf Maxime Lucu led by example with his leadership, dictating the tempo of play.

“We play rugby to live moments like these. We prepare for entire weeks for this,” Lucu said.

“These aren’t easy matches to go through emotionally, but they’re unbelievable moments. Today, we really enjoyed ourselves, just like the Bordeaux fans did.”

Lucu recognised the work of his forwards, who laid the platform for the victory.

“They’re the ones who turned things around today. Our forwards were incredible.”

With a semifinal against Bath Rugby booked, the Bordeaux captain is realistic about the challenge ahead.

“They’re a side that have improved tremendously over the last two years. It will be another huge challenge. When we saw the draw, we knew the run would be very tough.”

The tension was palpable from the outset on Sunday.

Toulouse managed to get the ball moving quickly out of the ruck on occasions and their powerful set plays kept Bordeaux within their half for most of the opening 20 minutes.

They’re the ones who turned things around today. Our forwards were incredible — Maxime Lucu

The hosts’ line remained disciplined and watertight and it was one of their forwards who grabbed the opening score as Maxime Lamothe rolled over in a maul.

Romain Ntamack answered straight away though, and Toulouse kept the foot on the gas.

Teddy Thomas exploited space down the right despite a 20-minute red card for Toulouse just before that and it was the six-time winners who led at halftime.

An early Toulouse penalty seemed to rile up Bordeaux at the start of the second half, and the hosts got the fruits their pressure deserved when Jalibert went over.

Bordeaux were on the front foot, and when Antoine Dupont saw yellow, Ben Tameifuna was on hand to battle on over from close range.

Some excellent Bordeaux defence kept Toulouse at bay, and they managed to turn the momentum into attack as the half progressed.

Arthur Retière confirmed the comeback late on, with his score putting real distance between the two sides.

Champions Cup quarterfinal results

Friday:

Bath 43 - Northampton Saints 41

Saturday:

Leinster 43 - Sale Sharks 13

Glasgow Warriors 19 - Toulon 22

Sunday:

Bordeaux 30 - Toulouse 15

Semifinals

SA times

May 2:

Leinster v Toulon (4pm)

May 3:

Bordeaux v Bath (4pm)

Champions Cup media