Pieter Coetzé lands first Commonwealth Games qualifying time at SA swimming champs

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Pieter Coetzé, seen here at last year's national championships, is competing in five events this year. File photo.

World champion Pieter Coetzé achieved the first Commonwealth Games qualifying standard at the national championships in Gqeberha on Tuesday morning, setting the mark in the 100m backstroke.

Coetzé, who won gold in this event at the global gala in Singapore last year, touched in a comfortable 53.13sec in the morning heats, well inside the 53.94 criterion.

He was the only swimmer in the opening session on Tuesday to hit an entry standard for the Games in Glasgow from July 23 to August 2.

With South Africa’s total quota for individual sports at the showpiece reduced to 67 — including swimming and athletics — Swimming South Africa have used the same qualifying standards that were in place for last year’s world championships.

While individual qualification might be tough, Swimming SA and the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) have said they are keen to send as many relays as possible as they prepare for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

The second-fastest behind Coetzé was Ruard van Renen in 55.70.

Chris Smith was the fastest in the men’s 100m breaststroke in 1:00.47, with Michael Houlie second quickest in 1:01.56. They need to hit 59.75 on Tuesday night

Aimee Canny set the fastest times in two events during the morning heats. Her 1:59.33 was the quickest in the women’s 200m freestyle, ahead of Dune Coetzee (2:00.77), Hannah Robertson (2:01.11) and Georgia Nel (2:01.26). Canny, who competed in this event at the 2024 Paris Olympics, must go 1:58.23 during the night finals to make the team for Scotland.

The 22-year-old then clocked 1:07.20 in the women’s 100m breaststroke heats, with 200m specialist Kaylene Corbett touching second in the same heat in 1:07.98. Simone Moll went 1:08.86 and Lara van Niekerk, the 2022 champion, 1:08.92 and defending champion Rebecca Meder 1:09.30. The automatic qualifying time for the Commonwealth Games is 1:06.87.

Chris Smith was the fastest in the men’s 100m breaststroke in 1:00.47, with Michael Houlie second quickest in 1:01.56. They need to hit 59.75 on Tuesday night.

Olivia Nel set the pace in the women’s 100m backstroke, with a 1:01.04 to seed herself first ahead of Michaela de Villiers (1:01.31) and Milla Drakopoulos (1:02.15). The entry standard for that event is 1:00.46.

Matthew Caldwell was fastest in the men’s 200m freestyle in 1:50.47, ahead of Guy Brooks (1:50.66), Cameron Casali (1:51.24) and Kris Mihaylov (1:51.41). The qualifying time is 1:46.70.

The night finals begin at 5pm.

• Isaacson is in Gqeberha at the invitation of Swimming South Africa

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