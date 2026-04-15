BLAST FROM THE PAST | Bungu makes short work of Osuna in sixth title defence

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1991 — The International Olympic Committee executive agrees to invite South Africa to compete at the 1992 Games in Barcelona as soon as remaining apartheid legislation is removed, ending the country’s isolation dating back to Tokyo 1964. The executive also decided to invest R7m into the development of local black coaches and administrators.

1996 — Vuyani Bungu scores one of the quickest stoppage wins of his career while making the sixth defence of his IBF junior-featherweight title. Fighting at the Carousel casino, north of Pretoria, Bungu saw off Colombian challenger Pablo Osuna in the second round. In his 13 title defences — a record for any South African world champion — Bungu stopped only two opponents, with the other being in his final defence in early 1999. Bungu was hardly a power puncher with 19 stoppage victories in his 39 career wins.