Showman Gary Player plays golf, the crowd and the media at the Masters

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Masters champion and honorary starter Gary Player of South Africa performs his signature kick after he plays a stroke from the No. 1 tee in fellow Masters winners and honorary starters Tom Watson and Jack Nicklaus during the first round of the tournament at Augusta National Golf Club last week Thursday.

No wonder Gary Player feels at home at the Augusta National Golf Course.

Every second weekend in April the club hosts the first of the four majors on the annual golfing calendar and every year you will find Gary Player in attendance.

Not only was he the first foreigner to win the tournament (in 1961), he is also the foreigner with the highest number of Green Jackets, having also won in 1974 and 1978.

The Masters winner receives, among other things, a huge cheque, a silver replica of the Masters trophy, a gold medal, a lifelong invitation to the Masters and other perks, and a Green Jacket.

The winners are allowed to take the jacket away with them for a year, but then bring it back to Augusta, where it is kept. Winners are allowed to wear the Green Jacket whenever they are at the club.

The 90th Masters Tournament has begun with ceremonial tee shots from Jack Nicklaus (86 years old), Gary Player (90 years old) and Tom Watson (76 years old) - who have a combined total of 11 Masters victories between them. ⛳️ pic.twitter.com/zRipcIQxvc — James Melville 🚜 (@JamesMelville) April 9, 2026

The only player not to have stuck to that regulation is Gary Player, who simply did not bring it back after first winning it, and he is said to have told the Augusta chairman that he was free to come and fetch it in South Africa. They apparently reached an agreement that Player could keep the jacket, but never wear it.

Whatever agreement they reached, it obviously suited both sides as three years after last playing in the tournament (as a 79-year-old in 2009) he became an honorary starter.

He is also a regular starter in the Par-3 Contest that is played a day before the first round gets underway and it is there that Player shows that he still has it.

The only difference between the Gary Player of yesteryear and the Gary Player of today is that today’s Gary Player not only plays golf, he plays the crowd and the media too. And despite being 90, he still does that pretty well.

“I mean, I’m still shooting par at 90. I’ve beaten my age in a row over 3,400 times,” he says and though the maths probably doesn’t work, there is no denying he can still play golf. He finished 13th in the Par-3 Contest on one-over par, just three shots behind 2022 US Open winner Matt Fitzpatrick.

"I've got a young girlfriend. I've changed my life."



Gary Player's press conference at last year's Masters was a must-watch. 😂 pic.twitter.com/gHtYJtgRiL — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) April 8, 2026

The crowd in Augusta loves Gary Player and Gary Player loves the crowd.

Standing on one of the tee boxes, a woman called out his name. He called her over. She had to go under the ropes but was welcomed by Player, who gave her a hug.

“She said Gary. I said come here. I then gave her a hug. I give them all hugs. I gave her a kiss and everything. No, you’ve got to do that, man. If you give love, you get love.”

He adds with a cheeky grin: “She’s a good-looking chick too.”

Player knows what makes good copy and he gives it to the media. “I work hard. I’ve got energy. I’ve travelled more miles than any human being. Still travelling and working hard. The big thing is, ‘Don’t let the old man in’ [the title of a song by Toby Keith]. It’s a great song.

If you carry 30 pounds on your shoulders, day in and day out, it affects the heart, your liver, even the hairs in your nose — Gary Player

“And the big thing is to keep exercising. But the most important thing: under-eat. I went to study in India on longevity to try and reach 100. And he said the three worst things for you to prevent are smoking, obesity, overeating and alcohol.

“If you carry 30 pounds on your shoulders, day in and day out, it affects the heart, your liver, even the hairs in your nose. So the one thing you’ve got to do is try and have what I learned.

“Just two meals a day. You eat breakfast like a king, lunch like a prince and dinner like a pauper. I think it was Shakespeare who said that. And that’s the secret. We all overeat.”

Player can speak about anything.

South Africans have been under-performing at the Masters for several years. The three-time champion is not surprised.

“Well, there’s a reason. And that is: at home, we’re making our golf courses too easy in tournaments. Winning tournaments at 25-under. So in other words, you don’t go through the pain barrier.

“You know, if you win the British Open, which is the hardest tournament in the world to win, you win because you play in wind and rain and you don’t feel sorry for yourself. And you battle the elements. And you’ve got to train your mind to be tough.

“And they [South Africans] play at home where the weather’s good. The courses are too short. So they don’t experience the difficulty they should.”

And with that Gary Player turns away to go sign more autographs.