Fuzile v Gingqi fight will be a treat for boxing fans

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Azinga Fuzile doing publick work out in Duncan Village while young boxers watch around the ring ahead of his clash against Asanda Gingqi next Saturday. Picture: supplied

Azinga “Golden Boy” Fuzile returns to the Orient Theatre in KuGompo City next Saturday to reassure his new backers and to renew the belief of his fans that he still possesses significant influence, skill, and capacity to win a world boxing title.

A former SA, WBC Youth, IBF intercontinental Africa featherweight, and IBF intercontinental Africa junior lightweight champion, Fuzile will take on the reigning SA junior lightweight champ Asanda “Dynamite” Gingqi in a non-title fight that will headline promoter Ayanda Matiti’s six-fight event, a “Celebration of Freedom and Democracy”.

An awkward left-hander with crippling power, Fuzile had a chance to win a world title — the IBF junior lightweight belt — but lost the fight on points to Kenichi “Crush Right” Ogawa at Madison Square Garden in New York in November 2021.

That was his second defeat, the first being an eighth-round stoppage to Russian Shavkat “Shere Khan” Rachimov at the Orient Theatre in September 2019.

Fuzile rejoined homeboy trainer Mzamo Njekanye after a stint with Colin “Nomakanjani” Nathan in Johannesburg but is now trained by Zolani Tete and Andile Mofu and managed by Mlandeli Tengimfene.

Hailing from Duncan Village near KuGompo City, Fuzile made his professional debut at the Orient Theatre in 2014 and blasted former two-time IBF junior lightweight world champion, Malcolm “Stone” Klassen, over four rounds in 2018.

Gingqi from nearby Mdantsane won five fights at the historic venue, while his sixth bout, which he also won, took place at KuGompo City’s International Convention Centre.

Both fighters come from townships that are boxing powerhouses and have both produced formidable national and world champions.

Historically, Duncan Village is viewed as a significant “mecca of boxing” with a deep, historic fighting tradition, while Mdantsane is known as a massive talent factory, often holding the title of SA’s top boxing township.

Boxing matches featuring fighters from these two townships are viewed as intense battles for bragging rights, featuring high-quality, hard-hitting action.

If fight records, alone, are anything to go by, fans will be on their toes from start to finish because Fuzile and Gingqi seem evenly matched.

Attention will also be on Siyabulela “Showtime” Hem, the SA junior featherweight champ, who will welcome Congolese Ardy “The Eagle” Katompo in a non-title fight.

Action will begin at 7pm.

Sowetan