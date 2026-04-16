Star-studded track and field line-up at SA champs in Stellenbosch

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Gift Leotlela is among the headline stars at the Senior Track and Field Championships. File photo

South Africa’s top track and field athletes will battle at the Athletics SA (ASA) Senior Track and Field Championships starting at Coetzenburg Stadium in Stellenbosch on Thursday.

On the track, all eyes will be on the men’s 100m sprint, which will be headlined by Athletics Gauteng North (AGN) speedster Gift Leotlela who reached the final of last year’s World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.

The defending champion is up against a powerful line-up that includes the likes of Benjamin Richardson and Bradley Nkoana, both representing Athletics Central North West (ACNW) and 400m world record-holder Wayde van Niekerk (Athletics Free State). Rising junior star Mukona Manavhela (AGN), former world youth champion Retshidisitswe Mlenga and his Central Gauteng Athletics (CGA) teammate Cheswill Johnson will look to make an impression.

In other men’s events, national record-holder Tshepo Tshite turns out as the favourite in the 1,500m race in the colours of KwaZulu-Natal Athletics (KZNA), though he is expected to face a tough challenge from in-form Luan Munnik (ACNW).

.01s to decide the South African 100m Champion 🇿🇦🥇



9.99 - Gift Leotlela

10.00 - Bayanda Walaza pic.twitter.com/o2XHlwy4DC — Travis Miller (@travismillerx13) April 24, 2025

Middle-distance runner Maxime Chaumeton (CGA), the SA 5km and 10km record-holder on the road, will fancy his chances of retaining his national 5,000m title on the track.

The likes of Lythe Pillay, Udeme Okon and junior prospect Leendert Koekemoer (all CGA) will enter the blocks in the 400m event.

Among the women, former world indoor champion Prudence Sekgodiso (KZNA) will be tough to beat in the women’s 800m and 1,500m events and Olympic silver medallist Jo-Ane du Plessis (Boland Athletics) is unlikely to be challenged in the javelin throw competition.

Marione Fourie (AGN) will be confident of defending her title in the 100m hurdles, though she will have to hold off a potential threat from South African junior record-holder and AGN teammate Tumi Ramokgopa. Versatile field events athlete Colette Uys (AGN) will be the favourite in the women’s shot put and discus throw disciplines.

Athletics SA media