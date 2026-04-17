BLAST FROM THE PAST | Shaun Pollock becomes South Africa’s leading ODI wicket-taker

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Shaun Pollock took 393 ODI wickets in his career, the sixth most for anyone in the format.

1909 — Vincent Duncker equals the 120-yard hurdles world record in Pietermaritzburg, according to five time-keepers who clocked him at 15.0 sec. But a sixth one was stopped at 15.2, which was used as the official time.

1965 — Wing Jannie Engelbrecht scores the only try for the Springboks as they go down 5-8 against Scotland at Murrayfield to lose their third match in a row. The difference between the teams was a drop by Scottish flyhalf David Chisholm.

1971 — Dale Hayes, just 18, claims his first triumph in Europe, carding a 13-under-par 275 to take the Spanish Open in Barcelona by one stroke. Going into the final hole he and Argentinian Roberto de Vicenzo had been level, but his opponent missed a 1m putt that would have forced a play-off.

1978 — South Africa is officially booted out of the Davis and Federation Cup competitions by the International Tennis Federation at a meeting in Monaco. South Africa had faced growing opposition since winning the Davis Cup in 1974 by a walkover after India had refused to play them in the final in protest at apartheid. More and more nations joined the boycott, forcing the world governing body into action. The ITF said that if South Africa’s white body merged with the two black organisations to form a non-racial association the country would be allowed to return. But that was too forward thinking for local administrators at the time. South Africa returned to both competitions only in 1992.

1988 — Laurette Maritz, who had turned professional the previous year after graduating at a US university, wins the season-opener on the Ladies European Tour, carding a three-under-par 283 at the Marbella Open in Spain for a three-stroke victory

1996 — The Proteas beat India by five wickets in Sharjah to secure a spot in the final of the triangular tournament also featuring Pakistan. An unbeaten 71 by Ajay Jadeja lifted India to 215/8, but Daryll Cullinan (64) and Derek Crookes (54) laid the groundwork as South Africa won with 17 balls remaining.

1998 — Jacques Kallis scores an unbeaten 79 as the Proteas, needing 146, beat Pakistan by seven wickets in an ODI triangular match at Centurion. Steve Elworthy took 3/28.

2002 — Cassius Baloyi becomes the first South African to win three world titles at different weights when he stops Tiger Ari of the Philippines to lift the vacant IBO junior-lightweight title at Carnival City. Baloyi had previously held the WBU junior-featherweight and featherweight titles.

2002 — Bafana Bafana play to a goalless draw against Ecuador in a pre-World Cup friendly in Murcia, Spain. Both South Africa and Ecuador had qualified for the World Cup co-hosted by Japan and South Korea later that year.

2003 — Shaun Pollock becomes South Africa’s leading ODI wicket-taker as he bags 3/17 in the Proteas’ 93-run victory over Bangladesh in a triangular series match in Dhaka. Jacques Rudolph top-scored with 81 in South Africa’s innings of 261/5 and then Pollock’s haul, which saw him overhaul Allan Donald’s mark of 272, and Andrew Hall’s 3/32 helped dismiss the hosts for 168. Pollock pushed his record to 387 wickets before retiring in 2008.

2007 — The Proteas thump England by nine wickets in their final World Cup Super Eight match in Bridgetown to advance to the semifinals. Andrew Hall took five wickets as South Africa bowled out their opponents for 154. Graeme Smith made an unbeaten 89 from 58 deliveries as the Proteas romped to victory in the 20th over.

2009 — The Proteas lose the fifth and final ODI against Australia, going down by 47 runs at the Wanderers. Chasing 304 for victory, South Africa appeared to be on track with Herschelle Gibbs making 82 and Jacques Kallis 64, but they lost their last seven wickets for 68 runs. South Africa won the series 3-2.

2016 — Branden Grace claims his first PGA Tour victory, winning the RBC Heritage at Hilton Head Island by two strokes after shooting a nine-under-par 275. Behind him were Luke Donald, Bryson DeChambeau and Kevin Na.

2024 — Captain Laura Wolvaardt scores an unbeaten 184 runs from 147 deliveries to lift the South African women’s team to 301/5, but her Sri Lankan counterpart Chamari Athapaththu fires back with 195 not out off 139 balls to lead the visitors to a six-wicket victory in the third and final ODI in Potchefstroom to draw the series 1-1. Wolvaardt’s effort was the highest score by a South African woman cricketer across all three formats of the game.