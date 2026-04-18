Chiefs winning streak broken in Polokwane

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Glody Lilepo of Kaizer Chiefs reacts during the Betway Premiership 2025/26 match against Polokwane City at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on the 18 April 2026

Kaizer Chiefs’ winning streak has been broken after Amakhosi were held to a goalless draw by Polokwane City in a Betway Premiership match at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Saturday night.

Chiefs went into the clash having registered five victories on the trot, which brought them back into contention in the battle to play continental football next season.

Wins against Magesi FC (two times), TS Galaxy, Orbit College and Durban City elevated them to the third spot on the log table. A top three finish will see Chiefs take part in one of the Caf inter-club competitions next season.

Though the Soweto giants might be disappointed to see their winning run come to an end, their opponent, the Rise and Shine, would feel they dropped two points rather than gain a single point.

City created enough chances for the duration of the game to win the match. Players such as Mokibelo Ramabu, Juan Matudza, and Thabang Matuludi had chances, but their efforts were either saved by Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Petersen or off target.

The Glamour Boys were looking to keep the winning momentum going ahead of battling their bitter rival Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium on Sunday, April 26.

Chiefs remain in third place with 46 points in 24 matches while Rise and Shine climbed to the seventh spot with 34 points from 24 outings.