Erin Gallagher, Caitlin de Lange crack more Commonwealth Games qualifying times

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Erin Gallagher in action during the women's 50m butterfly heats on the final morning of the national swimming championships in Gqeberha on Saturday.

Erin Gallagher and Caitlin de Lange delivered more Commonwealth Games qualifying times on the final morning of the national championships in Gqeberha on Saturday, both of them in the women’s 50m butterfly.

Gallagher, owner of the 25.39sec South African record, won the final heat in 25.56, comfortably inside the 26.23 entry standard.

De Lange touched first in the previous race in 26.21.

Both had already achieved qualifying times in other events — Gallagher in the 100m butterfly and De Lange in the 50m freestyle.

Pieter Coetzé took it so easy in the 200m backstroke heats that he fell way off the pace, and only after looking around on the last lap did he put his foot down to finish in 2min 05.37sec, which ranks him third for the evening final.

Helgaard Muller will compete in lane four after his 2:03.41 with Matthew Mann in lane five in 2:05.24.

Coetzé, the world championship silver medallist in this event, will aim to get under the 1:58.07 qualifying mark.

Hannah Pearse went 2:13.70 in the women’s 200m backstroke, where the entry standard is 2:11.08.

Calvyn Justus was the fastest in the men’s 50m butterfly, with his 23.76 not too far adrift of the 23.36 qualifying criterion.

Veteran Chad Le Clos, who has yet to achieve an individual qualifying time, was next best in 24.07.

Callan Lotter clocked 4:18.40 in the women’s 400m freestyle and Matthew Caldwell 3:54.35 in the men’s 400m freestyle heats.

* Isaacson is at the Bombela Concession Company South African championships in Gqeberha at the invitation of Swimming South Africa