Pearse makes it lucky 13 at swimming championships

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Hannah Pearse is all smiles after booking her spot to the Commonwealth Games in the 200m backstroke on Saturday after winning the race at the national championships in Gqeberha.

Hannah Pearse overcame self-doubt to produce the final 13th Commonwealth Games qualifying time at the national championships in Gqeberha last night.

The 23-year-old neurophysiology honours student at the University of Pretoria cruised to victory in 2 min 10.92 sec, dipping under the 2:11.08 entry standard to underline a critical shift that has boosted swimming in the country.

A decade ago, one could count on one hand the number of women swimmers older than 20 in the pool. At the time, South Africa was failing to keep older female athletes in the sport, a critical failing because the country’s female Olympic medallists since readmission have all been 21 or older, starting with Penny Heyns and Marianne Kriel at Atlanta 1996.

Tatjana Smith followed suit at Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024.

This year the over-20s numbered 30, with 18 of them at Tuks and several others based abroad, mostly at US universities, like 22-year-old Aimee Canny, another star here with four titles.

Pearse praised coach Rocco Meiring, the mastermind of Tuks’ student swimming programme. “He’s built such an amazing culture of supporting one another and being each other’s biggest cheerleaders. Before this, I was so nervous, and I sat and held [world championship 200m breaststroke bronze medallist] Kaylene’s [Corbett] hand for 20 minutes before we swam.”

The higher you get, the worse the doubts get … [but] you learn more in the downs than you do in the ups — Hannah Pearse

Confidence had been her biggest challenge. “Coming into it — my base time is at 2:10.39 — I knew I had it in me. [But] I wasn’t sure; it’s been a rough year, many ups and downs. The belief was there, but it was a deep-down belief; we really had to dig deep to find this.”

She said the better she got, the harder it was to build her confidence. “It’s just that the higher you get, the worse the doubts get … [but] you learn more in the downs than you do in the ups.”

Teammate Pieter Coetzé, the 100m backstroke world champion, achieved his fifth entry standard of the gala, storming to victory in the 200m backstroke in 1:55.26, although he would have liked to have gone faster. “I want to get used to going out a bit faster,” he said, pointing out that his 56.37 over the first 100m was too slow.

“I must be under 56, but I’m still getting used to that. I think that’s just the way you have to swim this race because you can’t be too slow in the beginning.”

Calvyn Justus, who qualified in the 50m freestyle on Friday, captured his first national title since his 100m freestyle crown in 2016, pipping veteran Chad le Clos by one-hundredth of a second in the 50m butterfly last night.

It’s a remarkable comeback for the 30-year-old, who was out the pool for six years and suffered a debilitating back injury.

The Los Angeles-based fashion designer believes the switch from swimming to a desk job herniated three discs that left him unable to walk for a year and resulted in him losing 20kg. Justus slowly forced himself to walk again, one step at a time, and once he started swimming again, his love for the sport was rekindled.

Erin Gallagher and Caitlin de Lange both dipped inside the entry standard in the women’s 50m butterfly last night. Champion Gallagher, who also won the 100m freestyle and 100m butterfly titles here, said she would swim the fly leg in the medley relay at the Games in Glasgow from July 23 to August 2.

Gallagher, Justus and Le Clos are the sole survivors from the last Games in Glasgow 12 years ago.

Le Clos punched his Games ticket for the medley relay by winning the 100m butterfly earlier in the week, but there’s still time to qualify in individual events.

Relay swimmers are expected to push the total Games pool team to 21.

• Isaacson is at the Bombela Concession Company South African championships at the invitation of Swimming South Africa