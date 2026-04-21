BLAST FROM THE PAST | Tete offensive too strong for Narvaez

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1971 — South African prime minister John Vorster announces a multinational sports policy that, although a radical shift by allowing a level of mixed-race competition, is in reality little more than window-dressing and pragmatically confusing. All Olympic codes were identified as multinational sports and were allowed to be multiracial at national level, but not at provincial and club level. Visiting sports teams were allowed to select players of colour, but they could not play against mixed local teams. White South African cricket and rugby teams would remain white.

2003 — The Proteas and India share the TVS Cup after the restaged final of a triangular tournament in Dhaka, also featuring hosts Bangladesh, was rained out. The match had been scheduled for the previous day, but was abandoned without a ball being bowled. India were 46/3 in the 18th over at the time when the contest was called off, with Makhaya Ntini having taken two wickets and Shaun Pollock one. India and South Africa were 1-1 after the two round-robin games earlier in the tournament. Alan Dawson was named player of the tournament.

2014 — Ernst van Dyk wins the wheelchair race at the Boston Marathon for the 10th time, gliding over the line in 1 hr 20 min 36 sec. He won his first race in 2001 and enjoyed an unbroken streak of six wins until 2006.

2018 — Zolani Tete comfortably outpoints ageing star Omar Narvaez in Belfast to retain his WBO bantamweight title.