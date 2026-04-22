BLAST FROM THE PAST | Manyonga leaps to African record in Potch

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

1935 — England-born South African Barbara Burke breaks the women’s 220-yard world record, clocking 24.8 sec at the South African championships in Pretoria for her third world record. Aged 17 years and 364 days she became the youngest holder of the record over that distance and 200 metres, a mark that has not been surpassed. Burke, who won a relay medal competing for Britain at the 1936 Olympics, set the final fourth world record in the 80m running for Britain in 1937, though she won the 80m hurdles gold for South Africa at the 1938 Empire Games.

2000 — Shaun Bartlett scores early in the second half as Bafana Bafana beat Lesotho 1-0 in a largely scrappy Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match at the Free State stadium in Bloemfontein.

2001 — American Hasim Rahman causes one of the great upsets of world boxing as he knocks out Lennox Lewis with a single right hand in the fifth round at Carnival City in Brakpan to lift the world heavyweight title. The bout was staged in the early hours of the morning to accommodate prime-time US TV audiences.

2005 — AB de Villiers makes an unbeaten 122 and Graeme Smith 104 in the third Test against the West Indies in Bridgetown.

2010 — Bafana Bafana are held to a 0-0 draw by North Korea in a World Cup warm-up match in Herzogenaurach, Germany. Some 700 German supporters taunted South Africa’s poor attempts at goal. The 2010 World Cup hosts were ranked 88th in the world while the Koreans were 105th.

2012 — Branden Grace bags the third of his nine European Tour crowns, carding a 21-under-par 267 to win the Volvo China Open in Tianjin, China, by three strokes.

2017 — Luvo Manyonga stretches the South African long-jump record to 8.65m at the national championships in Potchefstroom, placing himself 12th on the all-time world list at the time. The 8.65m jump remains the South African national record and the African record.