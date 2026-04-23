Corners likely to decide Fuzile, Gingqi bout outcome

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Promoter Ayanda Matiti (second from left) and All Winners boss Mla Tengimfene (right) stand with their boxers Asanda Gingqi (left) and Azinga Fuzile (second from right) ahead of their clash on Friday.

The general feeling is that the astuteness of their corners will decide Azinga Fuzile’s highly anticipated clash against Asanda Gingqi.

The pair face off in a Xaba Promotions main bout at KuGompo City’s (formerly East London) Orient Theatre on Friday in the latest instalment of the storied rivalry between Duncan Village and Mdantsane townships.

The fight has captured the imagination of the entire boxing fraternity in the country, with fans outside the city promising to witness it live even though it will be televised on SuperSport.

Boxing SA provincial manager Phakamile Jacobs likened it to the Toto Mokorotlo vs Zolile Mbityi bout he refereed in 1993, which deepened the rivalry after Mbityi upset the odds by stopping Mokorotlo in six rounds.

“I was privileged to referee the bout, and I am also privileged to supervise the Fuzile vs Gingqi clash,” he said.

While both boxers have voiced their feelings, with Fuzile gaining an upper hand in verbal jabs, their corners will likely influence the outcome even though Gingqi has been listed as an underdog.

Gingqi admitted he is aware of his underdog status but is not bothered as that will give him extra motivation to upset the apple cart.

“As you can see, he is gifted with the gab, so everything is going for him in this fight,” he said. “Let him enjoy the moment, but things will be different in the ring.”

Gingqi’s assistant trainer Miniyakhe Sityatha, a former South African champion, also backed his charge to win, saying they have devised a strategy to confuse Fuzile.

“We know Fuzile and we have watched him closely. He is a good boxer with excellent skills, but everyone is beatable with a good strategy,” he said.

Sityatha, who works with Mnyamezeli Shosha at Xaba Boxing Academy in Mdantsane, has enjoyed a good run guiding their boxers to victories in almost all of their bouts.

I admit the magnitude of this clash is massive and a lot is riding on it, but it does not scare me one bit — Andile Mofu, coach of Azinga Fuzile

On the other hand, Fuzile’s technical team at All Winners Boxing Club has often been on the receiving end of chastening losses, especially against their academy opponents.

This time, however, All Winners boss Mla Tengimfene has roped in world-acclaimed amateur coach Andile Mofu to lead Fuzile’s corner, assisted by former two-time world champion Zolani Tete.

Mofu, who worked with both boxers in the amateur ranks, refused to say the bout would be a baptism of fire for him, insisting he had been involved in big boxing events, including guiding South African boxers at the Olympics.

“I admit the magnitude of this clash is massive and a lot is riding on it, but it does not scare me one bit,” he said. “I have been there, done that, including being part of Zolani’s technical team when he defended his world title abroad.”

He refused to reveal Fuzile’s strategy, saying it hinges on a series of areas depending on what Gingqi comes up with.

Tete, a southpaw like Fuzile, said his charge will be too good for Gingqi.

“There is only one hand that will be raised on Friday and that will be Azinga’s,” he said.

Gingqi — who at 32 is Fuzile’s senior by three years — has lost once in 17 bouts, while his adversary has lost three times in 21 outings.