Fuzile escapes with victory over Gingqi in a chess match

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Azinga Fuzile, right, and Asanda Gingqi during their bout at the Orient Theatre in KuGompo City on Friday night.

The fight that dominated social media for months turned out to be a damp squib with a debatable majority decision in favour of Azinga Fuzile over Asanda Gingqi at a packed Orient Theatre in KuGompo City on Friday night.

The junior lightweight clash devolved into a chess match with no boxer really stomping any authority, leaving the outcome to the judges, two of whom voted in Fuzile’s favour by 97-94 and 98-93, while the third had it even at 95-95.

On the undercard, Moyiso Booi fought to a draw against Argentinian David Nunez in their IBF intercontinental junior bantamweight bout despite hitting the deck twice.

Athenkosi Thongwana surrendered his provincial junior flyweight title to Gcobani Mdeliswa via an eight-round knockout.

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