Kaine Fourie displays power at welterweight; Leo Careri impresses against former champ

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Leo Careri reacts after being named winner of his six-round super-middleweight bout over former South African middleweight champion John Bopape.

Kaine Fourie carried his power up to welterweight to stop a game Bilal Johnson in the third round at the Galleria in Sandton on Saturday night.

Fourie, who picked up a R20,000 bonus under a sliding knockout reward programme that gets less the longer a fight progresses, seems to have benefited from his move up two divisions after suffering two stoppage defeats at lightweight last year.

He looked stronger, but Johnson exposed some flaws in his make-up, especially when it came to fighting on the inside.

Fourie, who dropped his opponent with a left jab in the opening round, displayed the one-punch power that can turn a fight in an instant.

He was out-hustled by Johnson in the second round, but once his bombs landed in the third round it was game over, with referee Thabo Spampool waving it over as the bell sounded to end the stanza — a marginal call that was probably right.

Fourie’s record now reads 12 wins (10 KOs), two defeats and two draws; Johnson dropped to 5-2.

Aquila Boxing Promotion, headed by Kevin Lerena’s wife Geraldine, paid R125,00 in knockout bonuses to five fighters on the night.

Thabiso Mchunu was the only one to bag the full R30,000 offered for a first-round stoppage, using his southpaw left and a short right hook to end proceedings against Namibian cruiserweight champion Kareb Shitana.

Mchunu improved to 25-8 (14 KOs) and Shitana dropped to 5-2.

Best performance

In arguably the performance of the tournament, three-fight novice Leo Careri proved he is a proper super-middleweight hope, scoring an impressive six-round points win over former South African middleweight champion John Bopapi, who went into the bout with 27 paid bouts under his belt.

Careri was quicker, hit harder and possessed sufficient ring craft to make the 35-year-old veteran look like he was the rookie.

He boxed from behind the jab — a weapon that is too seldom used by youngsters these days — and he probed for openings to land harder shots that forced Bopape onto the back foot for much of the contest.

In the third round Careri went down as a result of a trip, but even with the referee ruling it a knockdown, it didn’t register on the scorecards of a unanimous decision.

Unbeaten bantamweight Tiisetso Matikinca, one of the brightest young talents in South African boxing, was too slick and clever for Sabelo Cebekhulu, felling him with a multi-punch combination in the second round.

Matikinca, who is trained by Sean Smith, barely took a punch as he dominated proceedings from the opening bell, picking off his opponent with sharp punches while on the back foot.

Matikinca v Malajika?

By the second round the southpaw was moving forward and Cebekhulu had nowhere to hide, eventually getting tagged after retreating into the ropes and bouncing back into range.

He rose to unsteady feet and referee Lusanda Sheni waved it over.

Matikinca, originally from Mdantsane in the Eastern Cape, is now 10-0 (8 KOs) as a professional. Cebekhulu dropped to 8-3.

One has to wonder if Matikinca will get to fight another top bantamweight prospect, Charlton Malajika, whose trainer, Manny Fernandes, was spotted in the Galleria crowd.

Heavyweight Keaton Gomes ground out a six-round decision over Congolese Youssouf Mwanza to lift his record to 14-4.

Junior-middleweight Simnikiwe Bongco, the 2022 Commonwealth Games 75kg bronze medallist, won his scheduled six-rounder on a second-round stoppage, overwhelming his opponent Nthanganedzeni Mohane with a devastating body attack.

Bongco improved to 3-0-1 (3 KOs) while Mohane dropped to 2-2.

Gary van Staden’s bombs made Mxolisi Lahliwe look like a rubber man before the referee halted the slaughter in the second round.

The fight should probably have been stopped even a few punches earlier — by either the referee or Lahliwe’s own corner — considering his lack of muscle tone.

Van Staden improved to 4-0 and Lahliwe dropped to 2-1.

Musawakhe Mncabe won the war of the debutants Alex Meyer, taking a four-round decision in this junior-lightweight contest to record his first victory in the paid ranks.