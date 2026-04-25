Monster machines revved up for Miami

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Las Vegas is locked into the F1 schedule through 2027, and the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that discussions are already underway to extend the deal through at least 2032.

From the land of palm trees and money-minced boulevards, Miami welcomes a grand festival of roaring speed onto the second youngest circuit on the Formula One calendar, second to another track laid on American soil, the Las Vegas Strip Circuit.

The superstars behind the steering wheels of their floor-hugging monster machines will, once more, take centre stage at this year’s Miami Grand Prix.

If last year’s race is anything to go by, then one can expect a thrilling battle between the front-runners, the 2025 occasion boasted a relentless struggle between the top three drivers in the standings at the time.

Oscar Piastri survived and managed to pass by Max Verstappen early on in the race. Lando Norris, doing the same after a protracted scrap with the flying Dutchman, both drivers went at it, passing one another lap after lap without any care or caution for the health of their tyres.

On Verstappen’s shoulders

A decision whose consequence fell on Verstappen’s shoulders harshly as George Russell was able to steal the last step of the podium from Verstappen, who finished the race quietly in fourth.

The marvellous McLarens surged to a one-two finish in that race, a feat they repeated seven times on their way to a brilliant 2025 Constructer’s and Driver’s championship.

This year, however, that same form has escaped defending world champion Norris and his sometimes co-star, sometimes rival Piastri.

The papaya blend looked to have gone rotten from the spoils of winning with a disastrous start to the 2026 calendar; having somewhat recovered at the Suzuka circuit, they will surely be looking to find further confidence on the technical Miami street circuit.

A possible spanner in the works of the McLaren team as well as the 10 other teams will be how to solve the ever-erratic equation of how much heat the tyres and their various compounds they can contend with.

The answer? A long prayer for a cool or cloudy 3rd of May 2026.

Worst omen in racing

Rain on the forecast is often and long thought of as the worst omen in racing, but a sweltering solar sentence can be a worse fate.

The tarmac, normally a beautiful stage for awesome F1 races, turns violent with a ferocious hunger for rubber, the exact kind that will be served by 22 cars non-stop for 57 high-speed laps in Miami.

These Pirelli tyres have an optimal working temperature window so tight that when the track is too high a temp, even the robust white-marked hard tyres which could normally drive for 30-50 laps, are forced to quit after just 20-30 laps.

The Miami circuit happens to run hot, conditions that tend to create the kind of recipe that will put overtakes and pliant stratagem at the forefront of the race day menu.

Sir Lewis Hamilton, the seven-time F1 champion and resurgent Scuderia driver — lauded for his genius at being able to both masterfully drive the tyres off of his car, and miraculously manage the health of those very tyres will certainly be salivating at the chance to ride the Ferrari outfit into another impressive race showing.

Pocket rocket

Hamilton’s already boosted by a car that has started races off like a pocket rocket this year, thanks in no small part to its compact yet explosive engine.

For the first time since the turn of the decade, the outlook for Hamilton and his running mate Charles Leclerc is, to the surprise of most, positive. In fact, not just positive, but perhaps even the halls of Via Abetone No 4 in Maranello are already pregnant with whispers of a championship challenge, such is the auspicious nature of their form.

With the race weekend sitting between May 1 and 3, there’s still plenty of time for off-track developments to pour bags of sand into the garages of some already exasperated teams and some much-needed life into others.

As the F1 faithful wait with bated breath for the return of the pinnacle sport of speed after its month-long hiatus, all that you can be sure of is that the Miami Grand Prix is fixing itself up to be a tantalising spectacle.