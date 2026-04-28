Akani Simbine notches up another sub-10, but cramp ruins his final

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Leendert Koekemoer breaking the national under-20 400m record at the SuperSport Simbine Classic World Athletics Continental Tour Silver track and field meet at Pilditch on Tuesday.

Akani Simbine clocked the fastest 100m at his inaugural SuperSport Simbine Classic at Pilditch Stadium in Pretoria on Tuesday night, but unfortunately it was in the heats.

The sprint star opened his season with a 9.98 — the 12th consecutive year he’s gone under 10 seconds in the 100m — but he pulled up in the final later in the evening, slowing down to canter across the line in last place well behind Emanuel Eseme of Cameroon, the winner in 10.03.

Pjai Austin of the US was second in 10.06 and Canadian star Andre De Grasse third in 10.08, with Cheswill Johnson the first South African home in fourth place in 10.09, ahead of Aaron Brown, the other Canadian in the field.

Simbine said afterwards he had suffered cramp, which seemed likely given that he fulfilled his post-race obligations, like greeting the politicians in attendance who included sport minister Gayton McKenzie.

Then he walked down the track a little to thank the crowd, to great applause.

Simbine is still planning on competing at World Relays in Gaborone this weekend where he and his teammates will attempt to defend the 4x100m crown they won last year.

He and Johnson are part of the team that will take on De Grasse and Brown, members of the Canadian team that won Olympic gold at Paris 2024, where South Africa finished second.

Simbine probably drew the loudest cheer of the meet during his run-through ahead of his 100m heat, stopping around the 60m mark with the type of cheer awarded to champions.

But he is a champion, even if he didn’t win his own race at his own meet; he’s shown that South Africa can attract international stars and stage a quality meet where several of his compatriots starred.

Prudence Sekgodiso avenged her defeat to Karabo More at the recent national championships, kicking on the back straight on the final lap to win the 1,500m in a 4min 08.93sec personal best.

Tshepo Tshite took the men’s 3,000m, outsprinting Luan Munnik down the home straight to cross the line in 7min 54.05sec, 0.44 ahead of his rival.

American Rayniah Jones won the women’s 100m hurdles in 12.72, with Tuks BA student Tumi Ramokgopa the first South African home in third place in 12.97, the second time she’s been under 13 seconds.

“The quality of the field was very effective, I just had to move in whatever way I can,” said the Tuks first-year BA student, who is eyeing a medal at the under-20 world championships in Eugene, Oregon, in August.

In the pre-programme Leendert Koekemoer clocked a 44.94 under-20 national record which not only qualified him for the junior world championships later this year, but also pushed him to second in the world in the age-group rankings.

It was Koekemoer’s last chance to book his ticket to the showpiece. “Today was my last-ever race I could do … to qualify. I work well under pressure,” he said.

“I think I want more pressure. I want more. That’s how I do well,” added Koekemoer, who later ended fifth in his 300m heat.

Zambian Olympic 400m bronze medallist Muzala Samukonga won the men’s 300m in 31.38, with Lythe Pillay (31.58) and Gardeo Isaacs (31.77) posting the next two fastest times.

Kenyan Mercy Oketch took the women’s 300m in 35.77, but the fastest South African was Marlie Viljoen who was third in a 36.30 national mark.

“I knew the SA record was going to fall today,” said Viljoen, who clocked a 50.82 400m best a couple of days ago. “I just didn’t know it was going to be me.”

Luvo Manyonga had to settle for third in the men’s long jump behind Murali Sreeshankar of India who leapt 8.12m.

American Cambrea Sturgis, the NCAA 100m and 200m champion in 2021, cleaned up in the women’s 100m, winning the final in a 10.92, the fastest time on South African soil.

Noah Kibet of Kenya won the men’s 800m in 1:44.96, Sarah Kolak of Croatia, the 2016 Olympic champion, won the women’s javelin with a best throw of 59.23m, and Chukwuebuka Enekwechi of Nigeria won the men’s shot put with a 21.17m heave.