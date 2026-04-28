WATCH | Mvula to rain on Daniels on Sunday, Mshumpela warns

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Siphosethu Mvula and his manager Andile Mshumpela. Mvula returns into action on Sunday.

Boxing manager Andile “Black Buffalo” Mshumpela says one cannot give up on a human being just because they are going through a rough patch.

He was referring to former IBF Africa junior featherweight champ, Siphosethu “Rain” Mvula, who has been blowing hot and cold as a fighter.

Mshumpela is bringing Mvula back against Bandile Daniels at NU7 Community Hall in Mdantsane on Sunday.

“Mvula still has a spark in himself; he just needs someone who is going to give him attention,” said Mshumpela of Mshu One Management.

“He’s got a lot of talent. Remember, I took him to Poland and the audience was so animated by his boxing style, although he did not capture the WBA Continental title.”

He said Mvula’s foe is Daniels from Gqeberha, who is in the top 10 of the Boxing SA ratings.

The champ can pick you for his voluntary defence. I want Mvula to get those chances and he can even go beyond that because his style is international level — Andile Mshumpela

The idea of the fight on Sunday, according to Mshumpela, is about Mvula winning and getting back to the ratings. The long-term plan is for Mvula to challenge the reigning SA junior lightweight champion, Asanga “Dynamite” Gingqi.

“That’s why I am bringing him back, to capture one or two titles,” said Mshumpela, adding that the chances of fighting for the national title are good once a boxer is in the top 10 of Boxing SA’s ratings.

“The champ can pick you for his voluntary defence,” he said. “I want Mvula to get those chances and he can even go beyond that because his style is international level.”

Mshumpela said Mvula ranks alongside Azinga “Golden Boy” Fuzile, who defeated Gingqi on points in their non-title 10-round fight at Orient Theatre on Friday night last week.

Mshumpela says age is still on Mvula’s side, at 33.

Sowetan