Comrades 2026: Cell C asks, ‘what are you running for?’

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While purpose carries runners forward, connection to support is what keeps them going. Cell C — an official partner of the Comrades Marathon since 2024 — ensures your connection keeps you on track.

Eighty-nine kilometres. Twelve hours.

On paper, the annual Comrades Marathon is a test of endurance; but in reality, it’s something far deeper. Because what defines a journey like this isn’t the distance — it’s the reason someone keeps going when their body is ready to stop.

And somewhere along the way, every runner is forced to answer a deeply personal question: What are you running for?

Every June, thousands of South Africans answer that question with their feet. Before dawn, they gather on the streets of Durban or Pietermaritzburg, stepping into a race that will test far more than physical strength.

Beneath the surface is a story that belongs to all of us. A story of endurance, resilience, overcoming and triumph

They will blister, cramp, and question every decision that brought them there. And yet, most will cross the finish line — sometimes with minutes to spare, sometimes on hands and knees, already thinking about next year.

No rational explanation fully captures it. But a human one does.

They are running for the parent or caregiver who gave everything and never asked for anything back. For the body that survived what it wasn’t meant to. For the coach who refused to let them quit. For the friend they lost. For the version of themselves they are still chasing.

Ask any runner what they are running for, and the race quickly becomes something else entirely. Beneath the surface is a story that belongs to all of us. A story of endurance, resilience, overcoming and triumph. Not stopping when everything screamed stop.

A race you don’t run alone

Because while the road is personal, it is never walked alone.

At 5am, long before race day, a runner presses start on a training app in the dark. Somewhere else, someone checks in to make sure they made it home safely.

On race day, that connection becomes something more:

A message at just the right moment.

A voice note that lands when the body is ready to give in.

A support crew tracking every kilometre, willing them forward from a distance.

For families, friends and spectators, the race unfolds in real time, refreshed on phones, shared across conversations. The journey extends far beyond the road itself.

Runners need to stay connected — not just on race day, but while you’re training, and with every message from those spurring you on. (Cell C)

These moments don’t feel like technology. They feel like presence, and Cell C — as an official partner of the Comrades Marathon since 2024 — has the privilege of enabling the connections that matter most.

Not just on race day, but in every early morning training run, every check-in, every message of support, every moment that keeps people moving.

Because while purpose carries runners forward, connection is what keeps them going. It’s more than about technology — greater is what it enables, the connection to the support from family and friends — the tribe that helps them power forward.

A brand that knows the road

Cell C arrives at the 2026 Comrades having run its own race.

Over the past few years, the company has navigated one of the most demanding turnarounds in South African business, rebuilding, reshaping, and emerging with a clearer sense of purpose.

Its listing on the JSE in November 2025 was not a finish line, but the start of a new chapter.

It’s a journey defined by resilience — by asking hard questions and continuing forward when stopping would have been easier.

That shared understanding is what grounds its presence at the Comrades Marathon.

Everyone has a reason

This is what Cell C’s #MyReasonToRun campaign brings to life — the Comrades stories that often go unseen:

The first-time runner proving something to themselves;

The comeback after injury, illness, or loss;

The 58-year-old honouring a parent who never finished; and

The person who kept training through treatment because the road gave them something nothing else could.

These stories are not extraordinary because they are rare. They are extraordinary because they are shared.

Nothing should stop you

Because somewhere along those 89km, every runner answers the same question: What are you running for?

While the race may be measured in distance and time, it is purpose that carries people to the finish line and connection that keeps them moving when it matters most.

Cell C’s message to every runner, every supporter and every South African watching is simple: Whatever your reason, whatever your road, #NothingShouldStopYou #SkaFelaMoya

The 2026 Comrades Marathon takes place on June 14.

This article was sponsored by Cell C.