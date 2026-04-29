Massive blow for SA men’s champion 4x100m team ahead of World Relays

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Injured Sinesipho Dambile will not be able to help SA defend their 4x100m title.

Form 200m sprinter Sinesipho Dambile is out of the South African men’s team for World Relays in Gaborone this weekend, leaving the defending 4x100m champions with a massive hole on the back straight.

Dambile, who clocked a 19.77 in Nairobi last Friday, pulled out because of an injury, team management confirmed on Wednesday night.

The team flies to Botswana on Thursday morning.

Akani Simbine, who anchored the team to gold at the last World Relays in China last year, caused a scare at his meet in Pretoria on Tuesday evening when he slowed down in the 100m final.

He confirmed on Wednesday that it was cramp and that he was ready for the global team competition.

But with Dambile pulling out, SA will be hard-pressed to replace his raw speed, which would have been vital in the second leg down the back straight.

He was part of the team that won gold a year ago, with Bayanda Walaza in the first leg and Bradley Nkoana in the third.

Walaza, Dambile’s training partner, is also injured, but in-form Cheswill Johnson is a more-than-adequate stand-in for that leg.

Finding a replacement for Dambile could be a stretch, although that is what pundits thought when Benji Richardson got injured at the Paris 2024 Olympics ahead of the relay.

Shaun Maswanganyi took over the second leg with Walaza moving into the team for the start and they still won silver.

Who will take Dambile’s place remains to be seen.

One of the major threats at the World Relays will be the Canadian outfit that is sporting the same foursome that won Olympic gold at Paris 2024 and silver at the 2025 world championships.

The women’s 4x400m team, which ended third last year, is also below full strength with Zeney Geldenhuys and Miranda Coetzee injured and Shirley Nekhubui taking time off for personal reasons.

The South African men’s 4x400m team, also looking to defend their World Relays crown, is without Wayde van Niekerk, who was part of the crew that claimed bronze at the world championships in Tokyo last year.

But otherwise everyone else is fit, and while Udeme Okon hasn’t been in great form this season so far, Zakithi Nene, Lythe Pillay and Leendert Koekemoer have been under 45 seconds while Mthi Mthimkulu has been 45.17.

Athletics SA have yet to release the final squad.