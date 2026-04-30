BLAST FROM THE PAST | Star-studded Boks bash the Scots

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Springbok centre John Gainsford scored the only points for the hosts against the touring British and Irish Lions in the first Test in Johannesburg in 1962.

1960 — The Springboks host Scotland for the first time, and beat the visitors 18-10 in a one-off Test in Port Elizabeth. The Boks, studded with stars like Doug Hopwood, Dave Stewart and John Gainsford, ran in four tries to two (tries were three points back then).

1978 — Kork Ballington sets a lap record as he wins the Austrian Motorcycle Grand Prix 350cc on a Kawasaki at Salzburgring. Riding a Kawasaki, Ballington averaged 175.85km/h and clocked 1 min 25.72 sec for a new lap record. The Rhodesia-born South African was representing Britain.

2003 — Bafana Bafana take on Jamaica in a friendly at the Athlone stadium to celebrate the decision to bid for the 2010 World Cup. But the match was a disappointing affair, ending 0-0.

2005 — Jacques Kallis scores 127 not out and Ashwell Prince an undefeated 114 as South Africa push their first innings total to 525/4 in the fourth Test against the West Indies in St John’s. Graeme Smith was dismissed for 126 and AB de Villiers for 114. The visitors declared the following day on 588/6, with Kallis making 147 and Prince 131. Kallis’s knock saw him overhaul Gary Kirsten as South Africa’s leading Test run-scorer, taking his career tally to 7,337 runs, although he eventually retired in 2013 with his total on 13,289.

2006 — Hashim Amla, resuming on 50, makes 149 in the second Test against New Zealand at Newlands.

2021 — Moruti Mthalane loses his IBF flyweight crown to Englishman Sunny Edwards on a unanimous decision in London. In two tenures as the holder of the IBF belt, first from 2009 to 2014 and the second from 2018, he made seven successful defences and ruled for seven years, making him South Africa’s longest-reigning world champion.

2023 — Brad Binder finishes second in the Spanish Grand Prix at Jerez, just 0.221 sec behind Italian Francesco Bagnaia. The South African’s KTM teammate Jack Miller was third. The result lifted Binder to third on the championship standings after four rounds on 62 points, 25 points behind Bagnaia.