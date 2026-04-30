World Relay sprinter Cheswill Johnson got faster after ankle injury forced him to halt jumping

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Cheswill Johnson, right, in action against Akani Simbine, centre, and Shaun Maswanganyi at the SuperSport Simbine Classic at Pilditch Stadium in Preotria on Tuesday.

Cheswill Johnson says he found extra speed in the 100m after a recurring ankle injury forced him to take a break from his premier long-jump discipline.

Johnson, who achieved a 10.02sec personal best at the Simbine Classic in Pretoria on Tuesday, is a key member of the South African men’s 4x100m team that will attempt to defend their World Relays crown in Gaborone this weekend.

Akani Simbine 🇿🇦 clocks a time of 9.98s (1.7) to win the men’s 100m at the Simbine Classic!



2. Cheswill Johnson 🇿🇦 10.07

3. Aaron Brown 🇨🇦 10.14

4. Sam Blaskowski 🇺🇸 10.15

5. Brandon Hicklin 🇺🇸 10.20

6. Mukona Manavhela 🇿🇦 10.20 pic.twitter.com/9RdUusQjpx — Track & Field Gazette (@TrackGazette) April 28, 2026

The 28-year-old is the second fastest South African over 100m this year, behind Akani Simbine, who went 9.98 in his season-opener on Tuesday. Next best is Bradley Nkoana (10.05).

“[I’m] taking a break [from long jump] because I had injuries after injuries after injuries and my ankle never healed. It was my jumping leg so I told myself, let me take a year away from the jumps.

“Next year I’ll start again,” said Johnson, who competed in the long jump at both the Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 Olympics, as well as at the last three world championships.

He has always dabbled in the short sprints, a natural fit for his main discipline. In 2023 he dropped his personal best to 10.18 and last year he lowered it further to 10.12.

Now he’s threatening the 10-second barrier. “That [dipping under 10 seconds] is part of the agenda for this year. I went three 10.0s [on Tuesday].”

Johnson went 10.02 in the pre-programme and then in the heats of the main programme stopped the clock on 10.07. In the final he finished fourth in 10.09.

I like pressure. I feel like if there’s pressure, it brings the best out of you — Cheswill Johnson

“Maybe in the next race I can do it ... The off-season period, we actually didn’t do any technical jumps or anything, we just focused on doing sprints, so I guess that’s why I’m running fast right now.”

Johnson was beaming like the Cheshire cat over his inclusion in the six-man national relay squad.

“I’ve been trying to get into the relay for the past two years so I’m happy that I’m finally part of it, and now we can showcase what we can do. I’m glad I can help the team.”

Johnson is an almost certainty to be part of the race-day four and — following the withdrawal of injured 200m star Sinesipho Dambile, who cracked 19.77 in Nairobi last weekend — might be called on to take care of the second leg down the back straight, which traditionally goes to the second-fastest sprinter in the team.

The fastest 200m runner in the 4x100m squad is Mvuyo Moss, who went 20.29 in Germiston in March. Johnson is next best on 20.49.

Wherever he is slotted in, Johnson says he’s ready for Botswana. “I like pressure. I feel like if there’s pressure, it brings the best out of you.”

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