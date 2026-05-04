Ferreira expects tough fight against Simwaka

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Bernice Ferreira and Ellen Simwaka will exchange leather for the vacant IBO belt on Saturday. Supplied

Most Joburgers have never heard of Fietas, the historically rich area that incorporates the suburbs of Pageview and Vrededorp on the western edge of the city.

It was a bustling, thriving community and home to thousands of coloureds, Malays, Indians, Chinese, Africans and white people before it was destroyed by apartheid-era forced removals between the 1950s and 1970s.

Nowadays it faces significant challenges with a high rate of homelessness, crime, poverty, prostitution and drug abuse.

Fietas is home to the unheralded South African junior lightweight female boxing champion, Bernice “The Badger” Ferreira, who has used the fistic sport to punch her way out of poverty.

Ferreira brought about a positive image and hope for a brighter future to her hood by winning the Gauteng junior lightweight belt in 2014.

(supplied)

The tough conditions in Fietas made her resilient, she said, and she saw no danger in becoming a boxer.

“What else do you do coming from that background? When you don’t want to be involved in wrong things like drugs and crime, you use your skills, and mine lie in my two fists.”

Ferreira claimed bragging rights as the national junior lightweight champ by dethroning defending champ Nozipho Bell via a unanimous points decision in Pretoria on November 11 and remains undefeated after nine fights.

“Hopefully, my achievements will inspire young kids in our hood.” — Bernice ‘The Badger’ Ferreira

The champ can best be described as “The Rose That Grew from Concrete” — a person from a marginalised background who flourishes despite a harsh environment, lacking nourishment, but ultimately defying expectations and systemic barriers and symbolising resilience, hope, and determination.

“The Rose That Grew from Concrete” is the title of a collection of poetry written between 1989 and 1991 by Tupac Shakur — the late iconic US rapper and activist, who is widely regarded as one of the most influential musical artists of his time.

On Saturday May 9, 34-year-old Ferreira, whose skills are honed by Arafaat Kock, will challenge for the IBO world title in the main attraction of the Fighters Club Promotions’ tournament at the Wild Coast Sun Casino in Bizana.

Her dance partner will be battle-hardened Ellen “The Tigress” Simwaka.

“Hopefully, my achievements will inspire young kids in our hood,” Ferreira told the Sowetan team during an exclusive interview at the home in Claremont, Johannesburg, she shares with her partner and pro boxer Lee-Ann “Mshoza” van Vuuren.

“I mean, winning the world title will make them realise that their surroundings can’t determine their future,” Ferreira said.

“Facing difficult circumstances head-on helps build mental toughness and confidence.

“I can only thank my family for the support and my manager [Colin ‘Nomakanjani’ Nathan] for negotiating this fight with promoter Terry-Anne Hart.”