2026 WORLD CUP GROUP D | US and Turkey appear favoured to go through

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Christian Pulisic of the US controls the ball in a friendly against Belgium at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta in March.

Group D is likely to be a closely contested affair at the 2026 Fifa World Cup.

While the US has the “home turf” advantage on the West Coast, betting experts highlight Group D as a “wide open” group, meaning the top two spots could be highly competitive. We pick the US and Turkey to progress, but Paraguay and Australia are strong underdogs.

UNITED STATES

The US have been consistent in their World Cup appearances, especially in the last two decades. With the pressure of being co-hosts alongside Canada and Mexico, every group match will be like a final for the Americans.

This year’s combination has the responsibility of emulating the country’s 1994 squad when the US last hosted the World Cup. That team was knocked out in the round of 16, which is the US’s best finish in the modern era to go with their third place achieved in the first World Cup in 1930. The last 16 is where the US finished at the last edition in Qatar four years ago too.

With experience from local-based players in the competitive Major Soccer League and some exports playing in top teams around the world, the co-hosts will be hoping to ride the wave of home emotion out of the group and beyond. AC Milan and former Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund attacker Christian Pulisic, the ‘face of American soccer’, and creative midfielders Weston McKennie (Juventus) and Tyler Adams (Bournemouth) are high-profile star players. Others are 2024 US Player of the Year and Fulham left-back Antonee Robinson, Monaco striker Folarin Balogun and Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Malik Tillman.

Coached by experienced Argentinian former Chelsea, PSG and Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino, they win their tricky opener against tough Paraguay in Los Angeles on June 13, and the US should progress.

Fifa ranking: 16

Best World Cup finishes: Third (1930)

World Cup appearances: 12

PARAGUAY

‘La Albirroja’ mark their return to the World Cup for the first time since 2010 in South Africa, where they made the quarter-finals. In the qualifiers they have been known for their physical, hard-working style under Argentinian Gustavo Alfaro, who previously led Ecuador to the 2022 World Cup.

They face the US in their opening game, against whom they have lost four of their last six matches. Attacker Julio Enciso (Brighton & Hove Albion), winger Miguel Almirón (Newcastle United), and defender Gustavo Gómez (Pameiras, Brazil) will be key players in making sure that the South Americans replicate their best result from 16 years ago or go better.

Fifa ranking: 40

Best World Cup finishes: Quarterfinals (2010)

World Cup appearances: 9

AUSTRALIA

The ‘Socceroos’ will be outsiders to pull off some upsets in the group, but they are a hardy, experienced and tough-to-beat combination who can make waves.

This marks Australia’s seventh appearance at the tournament and their sixth consecutive qualification. Last time around in Qatar, they reached the round of 16 and narrowly lost 2-1 there against eventual champions Argentina.

The likes of Bundesliga outfit FC St Pauli’s central midfielder Jackson Irvine and goalkeeper Mathew Ryan of LaLiga’s Levante, along with emerging talents centreback Alessandro Circati (Parma), winger Garang Kuol (Sparta Prague), striker Mohamed Toure (Norwich City), defender Kai Trewin (New York City FC) and midfielder Max Balard (NAC Breda), give Australia talent, experience and depth as they look to crack the quarterfinals for the first time.

Fifa ranking: 27

Best World Cup finishes: Last 16 (2006, 2022)

World Cup appearances: 7

TURKEY

Turkey have displayed strength in their league for many seasons, and the country has enjoyed some highlights at the World Cup, most notably a third-place finish in South Korea and Japan in 2002.

Though they are making their first appearance in the tournament in 24 years, they will take much heart from having successfully hustled to earn their spot through tough qualifying. Turkey (13 points) finished second in Uefa’s Group E behind Spain (16), then beat Romania and Kosovo (both 1-0) in the playoffs.

Italian coach Vincenzo Montella, 51, has plenty of experience, having taken Fiorentina to consistent top-four Serie A finishes in the 2010s, won the Supercoppa Italiana with AC Milan in 2016 and guided Sevilla to the Uefa Champions League quarterfinals in 2018, eliminating Manchester United on the way. With Turkey, apart from scheming their return to the World Cup, he reached the Euro 2024 quarterfinals, and he has a 66% win average.

The “Crescent Stars” play an attacking, possession-based style, with the likes of Real Madrid attacker Arda Güler in the forefront. Other star players include Juventus wing Kenan Yıldız, Inter midfielder Hakan Çalhanoğlu and Brighton defender Ferdi Kadıoğlu.

Fifa ranking: 22

Best World Cup finishes: 3rd (2002)

World Cup appearances: 3

• TimesLIVE, Sowetan, The Herald, Daily Dispatch and Business Day online will profile a 2026 WORLD CUP GROUP every Tuesday until the tournament’s June 11 kick-off. Also catch the STAR PLAYER profile every Friday.