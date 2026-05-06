South Africa to bid for 2028 Afcon with neighbouring countries: McKenzie

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Sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie says South Africa is working on a 2028 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) bid with Zimbabwe, Namibia, Botswana, Lesotho and Mozambique.

South Africa last hosted the tournament in 2013. McKenzie said the country is ready for another shot and this time they want to do it with neighbours.

“We are making a bid for the 2028 Afcon. We are doing it with Zimbabwe, Namibia, Botswana, Lesotho and Mozambique,” said McKenzie, speaking at an event where he announced names of 16 football supporters who will be going to the 2026 Fifa World Cup in the US, Mexico and Canada next month.

South Africa to bid for 2028 Afcon with neighbouring countries.



WATCH more ➡️➡️➡️https://t.co/AYLekTlMqg pic.twitter.com/4b3Y6KrE6C — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) May 6, 2026

“On the 17th of this month, where they are going to choose the Cosafa president in Zimbabwe, we will be meeting with the different countries to discuss this matter.

“We want to see their stadiums because we don’t want people telling us they are still going to build. At that meeting the final decision will be taken.

“With or without other countries, South Africa is ready to host the tournament.”

Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie says government is stepping in to solve 'nonsense' happening at Soweto Marathon.



WATCH more ➡️➡️➡️https://t.co/RPpxytV9hU pic.twitter.com/v95ry66hyY — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) May 5, 2026

At the same time, McKenzie said there is no appetite to host the World Cup.

“We are at the stage where we want to ask other countries if they are going to put a bid [for the World Cup]. As far as the Fifa World Cup is concerned, currently there is no interest to bid.

“Morocco are jointly hosting the 2030 Fifa World Cup with Spain and Portugal and after that we will consider the World Cup.”

‘Discussions’ under way over Rugby World Cup

Mckenzie also said he is in talks with SA Rugby regarding the hosting of a future World Cup after the organisation said it does not have money to host the tournament due to financial constraints.

“I am now in negotiations with Saru. They told me it is too expensive to host the Rugby World Cup and I respect that. That is because they don’t want to put the taxpayer and organisation in debt.

“I am having discussions with them because I am adamant that we have to bring the Rugby World Cup here. We are the top rugby nation in the world and we have to bring the world cup to South Africa.

“We have the Cricket World Cup coming next year, and hopefully my discussions with Saru, which have not been exhausted yet, we will be able to put something together.”

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