Blast from the past |Dale Hayes sets record on European Tour

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Dale Hayes cards 79 in wretched weather for an overall five-over-par 293 to win the Italian Open by three strokes at the Pevero club in Sardinia, in the process setting the record for the highest final-round score to win on the European Tour.

1960 — Durban-raised Des Horne becomes the second South African player to lift the FA Cup when his Wolverhampton Wanderers side beat Blackburn Rovers 3-0 in the final at Wembley.

1978 — Dale Hayes cards 79 in wretched weather for an overall five-over-par 293 to win the Italian Open by three strokes at the Pevero club in Sardinia, in the process setting the record for the highest final-round score to win on the European Tour. The day before he shot the lowest round of the tournament, a 68, for a five-shot lead after the third round. His final round featured five birdies. Hayes earned R13,600. Countryman Vin Baker was tied for second with John Bland one shot further back.

2003 — The Proteas win the third and final Test against New Zealand by four wickets to take the home series 2-0. The match at the Wanderers, over on the third day, remains the latest in the season South Africa has played a Test on home soil.

2005 — Skipper Graeme Smith leads from the front in Kingston as the Proteas down the West Indies in the opening match of their five-match ODI series. Shivnarine Chanderpaul had elected to bat first, but Makhaya Ntini took four wickets, including the crucial scalps of Chris Gayle (26), Chanderpaul (49) and Dwayne Bravo (14) to dismiss the hosts for 253. Smith scored 103 from 102 balls with Boeta Dippenaar making 56 and Jacques Kallis an unbeaten 51. This was the sixth match in what would be an unbeaten run of 20 ODIs for South Africa, including two no-results and one tie. The record is 21 by Australia from 2003.

2006 — Graeme Smith scores 68 and Ashwell Prince an unbeaten 43 to steer the Proteas to a four-wicket victory over New Zealand in the third Test at the Wanderers to win the series 2-0. South Africa reached the 217 victory target in the 48th over.

2010 — Mignon du Preez scores an unbeaten 53 as the South African women are restricted to 131/7 to lose their T20 World Cup group match against Australia at Basseterre by 24 runs. Sunette Loubser took 3/22 and Shabnim Ismail 3/30.