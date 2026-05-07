Experience and glory seekers chosen for African athletics champs in Ghana

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Rogail Joseph will defend her 400m hurdles crown at the African athletics championships in Accra, Ghana.

Marioné Fourie and Lythe Pillay have been included in a contingent of 34 South African athletes selected to take part in the African championships in Accra, Ghana, from Tuesday to May 17.

Veteran long-jumper Luvo Manyonga, who reclaimed his national crown earlier this year, is also in the squad, as is Bradley Nkoana, a member of the 4x100m team that won World Relays silver in Gaborone at the weekend.

Other relay competitors include Rogail Joseph, Marlie Viljoen, Joviale Mbisha and Kayla la Grange.

Joseph, who is competing in the 400m hurdles, is the only defending champion from SA to be returning to the continental competition.

Prudence Sekgodiso is down for the 800m, Karabo More the 1,500m and Tayla Kavanagh the 5,000m.

There’s a good balance between experience and fresh glory seekers, but all hungry for the podium. — John Mathane

One of the stars of the team is 100m hurdler Fourie, who is expected to take on Nigeria’s 2022 world champion Tobi Amusan.

Fourie, third in the world this year with the 12.67sec she ran in Potchefstroom last month, finished second in Cameroon two years ago.

“We have again selected athletes that we believe will defend our crown and maintain the dignity of the nation,” Athletics SA acting president John Mathane said in a statement on Thursday.

“There’s a good balance between experience and fresh glory seekers, but all hungry for the podium.”

South Africa topped the medals table at the last championships in Cameroon in 2024, taking a total of 19 medals, nine of them gold.

The full team is:

Men: Bradley Nkoana (100m), Mihlali Xotyeni (200m), Lythe Pillay (400m), Edmund du Plessis (800m), Luan Munnik (1,500m), Denmar Jacobs (110m hurdles), Wernich van Rensburg (400m hurdles), Matao le Roux (high jump), Valco van Wyk (pole vault), Luvo Manyonga (long jump), Aiden Smith (shot put), Righardt Stander (discus), Tshepang Makhethe (hammer), Douw Smit (javelin), Morne van As (decathlon), Rivers Williams (21km walk).

Women: Joviale Mbisha (100m), Kayla la Grange (200m), Marlie Viljoen (400m), Prudence Sekgodiso (800m), Karabo More (1,500m), Tayla Kavanagh (5,000m), Karabo Mailula (10,000m), Carina Swiegers (3,000m steeplechase), Marione Fourie (100m hurdles), Rogail Joseph (400m hurdles), Kristi Snyman (high jump), Ansume de Beer (pole vault), Danielle Nolte (long jump), Zinzi Xulu (triple jump), Colette Uys (shot put/discus), Leandri Holtzhausen (hammer), Jana van Schalkwyk (javelin), Enya Pooler (heptathlon), Zelda Botha (21km walk).

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