Blast from the past | Brad Binder wins French motorcycle grand prix at Le Mans

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Brad Binder wins his second consecutive Moto3 race, finishing first at the French motorcycle grand prix at Le Mans.

2005 — The Proteas beat the West Indies by eight wickets in a rain-shortened ODI in Kingston. Boeta Dippenaar scored an unbeaten 60 and Herschelle Gibbs 44 not out as South Africa reached the revised target of 124 with 38 balls remaining. The home side had made 152/7 in their 50 overs. The win gave South Africa a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

2010 — South African-born Kevin Pietersen scores 53 for England to help his team to a 39-run World T20 victory over the Proteas in Bridgetown. England scored 168/7 before bowling out South Africa for 129, where JP Duminy’s 39 was the best score.

2011 — Thomas Aiken secures the first of his three European Tour titles as he shoots a 10-under-par 278 to win the Spanish Open in Barcelona by two shots.

2016 — Brad Binder wins his second consecutive Moto3 race, finishing first at the French motorcycle grand prix at Le Mans.