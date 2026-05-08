‘Disciplinary process against suspended Athletics SA president to be completed by month end’

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Athletics South Africa deputy president John Mathane speaking at the press conference in Johannesburg on Friday.

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The disciplinary process involving suspended Athletics South Africa (ASA) president James Moloi is expected to be completed by the end of the month, the federation’s acting president John Mathane said on Friday.

He was speaking at a press conference where he also warned against what he said were illegally organised runs in conflict with the approved fixtures list.

“We are in the process of appointing the external senior counsels to sit in a disciplinary hearing,” he said of the matter relating to Moloi, who was suspended late last year for alleged unjustified expenditure on his federation credit card.

“We are still waiting on availability … By the end of May we should have done with the issue.”

Mathane warned about the number of illegally organised runs which had not been sanctioned.

They will face immediate disciplinary action, including suspension and the withdrawal of their running licences. — John Mathane

“We are so worried with all the unsanctioned and illegal events that are taking place,” he said, explaining that these were not part of the official road-running fixtures.

Some provincial athletics bodies have already issued circulars warning about these events, with Gauteng North saying this week that long-distance events were being organised in direct conflict with scheduled races. Registration fees were also being charged.

Asked to differentiate between a training run and an illegal running event, Mathane replied that it was the payment of money.

“We are going to correct this,” he added. “This conduct is unacceptable. It’s undermined the authority of [ASA], it undermines the welfare of the athletes, it undermines the event safety standards.

“They will face immediate disciplinary action, including suspension and the withdrawal of their running licences.”

On the sport minister’s recently reported statement that his department was going to take over the Soweto Marathon, Mathane said he wanted to engage with the government on the matter.

The marathon, whose top finishers from last year have still not been paid, falls under the jurisdiction of Central Gauteng Athletics.

Mathane was adamant that ASA was on the road to recovery, pointing out that the position of CEO had been advertised.

“There will be no tolerance for poor governance, administrative failure, financial misconduct, or lack of accountability in Athletics South Africa,” he said.

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