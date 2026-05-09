Junior Boks crowned champs after thrilling draw against Baby Blacks

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Try scorer ⁠Akahluwa Boqwana, of South Africa, during the U20 Rugby Championship match against New Zealand at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

The Junior Springboks wrote their name into the record books when they drew 29-29 with arch-rivals New Zealand in Gqeberha on Saturday to win the U20 Rugby Championship title for the first time.

After being crowned world champions in 2025, the Baby Boks added another title to their growing list of achievements in front of 18,138 delighted supporters at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

The Boks clinched the title in the 42nd minute when hard-running centre Samuel Badenhorst scored his team’s fourth try.

It was a try that earned the Baby Boks the vital bonus point they required to give themselves an unassailable lead at the top of the log.

New Zealand then launched a ferocious assault on the Bok line and were rewarded with a penalty try which left the teams tied at 29-29 in the 76th minute.

It was South Africa who made all the early running, and their efforts were rewarded when flyhalf Yaqeen Ahmed landed a penalty to put the Junior Boks 3-0 ahead in the third minute.

New Zealand showed their early intent when burly prop Dane Johnston muscled his way over the Bok tryline to give his team a 5-3 lead.

The big crowd were brought to their feet after 10 minutes when livewire Bok fullback ⁠Akahluwa Boqwana dived over in the corner after scintillating interplay among the Bok backs.

New Zealand took the lead in the 14th minute when wing Oliver Guerin latched onto a kick-ahead to score the Baby Blacks’ second try.

The Baby Blacks were breathing fire, and they had a third try after 21 minutes when powerful loose forward Caleb Woodley crashed over to put his side ahead.

This stung the Boks into action, and tries from Rambo Kubheka and a second from Boqwana took the Boks into the halftime break with a crucial 22-15 lead.

Scorers:

South Africa 29: Tries: Akahluwa Boqwana (2), Rambo Kubheka, Samuel Badenhorst. Conversions: Ahmed (3). Penalty: Ahmed.

New Zealand 29: Tries: Dane Johnston, Oliver Guerin, Caleb Woodley, Finn McLeod, Penalty Try. Conversion: Mika Muliaina.

In the opening match of the day, Australia registered their first win of the tournament when they beat Argentina 32-30 after an exciting finish.

Australia took full advantage when referee Christopher Allison yellow carded Argentina’s Bautista Benavides for a professional foul in the 31st minute.

With Los Pumitas a player short, Leo Jaques and Tom Robinson went over for tries in quick succession to give the Junior Wallabies a valuable 17-10 halftime lead.

Early second-half tries by Edwin Langi and Ewald Kruger took Australia into a 29-10 lead after 47 minutes.

Argentina, however, stayed in the fight with late tries from Benjamín Ledesma (2) and Fabrizio Cebron, which reduced Australia’s lead to 32-30.

Scorers:

Australia 32: Tries: Edwin Langi (2), Leo Jaques, Tom Robinson, Ewald Kruger. Conversions: Jonty Fowler (2). Penalty Fowler.

Argentina 30: Tries: Manuel Camargo, Benjamín Ledesma (2), Fabrizio Cebron. Conversions: Federico Serpa (2). Penalties: Serpa (2).

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