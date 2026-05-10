Yurav Premlall leads SA golfers’ global charge

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SA golfers dominated around the world, producing one of the country’s most impressive weekend performances with professionals winning on three different tours.

In Spain, Yurav Premlall made DP World Tour history when he won the Estrella Damm Catalunya Championship by a staggering 14 shots — a record winning margin for a maiden title on the DP World Tour.

In Zimbabwe, Altin van der Merwe claimed his maiden victory on the Sunshine Tour in the FBC Zim Open.

In Asia, Ian Snyman claimed a maiden victory on the Asian Tour in the Taiwan Glass Taifong Open.

Premlall set the tone for his victory with a course record 63 in the third round, which earned him $50,000 (R819,500) for the course record presented by Nexo.

The young South African was chasing Tiger Woods’ DP World Tour record winning margin of 15 strokes, but was more than happy to settle for a life-changing maiden victory on the Tour at 28 under par.

“I’m just so grateful, it’s a dream come true. I’ll start with my mum — at least it’s a Mother’s Day present, so happy Mother’s Day, mum,” Premlall said.

“And yeah, for my dad, we worked so hard to get here. It’s so rewarding to stand up on this pedestal and be able to thank everyone for being part of this journey so far.”

The SA flag flew proudly in Spain as second place went to countryman Shaun Norris on 14 under par, while fellow South African JC Ritchie finished in a share of third place on 13 under.

In Zimbabwe, former Sunshine Tour Rookie of the Year Van der Merwe claimed his maiden Sunshine Tour title with a four-stroke triumph on 21 under par. — Sunshine Tour

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