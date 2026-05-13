BLAST FROM THE PAST | Scheckter accelerates to Belgian Grand Prix victory

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South Africa's Jody Scheckter wins the F1 Belgian Grand Prix at Zolder and shares the drivers' championship lead with Jacques Laffite in 1979.

1947 — Bobby Locke wins for the second time in the US, taking the Houston Open by five shots after carding an 11-under-par 277.

1961 — The Springboks host Ireland for the first time, having played five times previously, four at Lansdowne Road and once in Belfast. Playing in front of 35,000 fans at Newlands, South Africa smash the Irish 24-8, scoring five tries to one. Centre Colin Greenwood and wing Ben-Piet van Zyl went over twice each, and legendary eighthman Doug Hopwood scored one.

1979 — Jody Scheckter, driving a Ferrari, beats Jacques Laffite of France in a Ligier-Ford to win the Belgian Grand Prix at Zolder and share the top of the drivers’ championship standings with the Frenchman.

1979 — Double world champion Kork Ballington wins the 250cc event and finishes second in the 350cc race at the Italian motorcycling grand prix at Imola.

1990 — Vuyani Bungu wins the South African junior-featherweight title on his second attempt, avenging a points defeat against Fransie Badenhorst at the Orient Theatre in East London. Bungu, dropped three times in the first five rounds in their first outing in 1989, won the world title more than four years later.