‘I just love batting’: Virat Kohli keeps up his IPL masterclass

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Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli celebrates his hundred with Jitesh Sharma in the IPL clash against Kolkata Knight Riders, May 14.

Virat Kohli says he wants to get the most out of the final few years of his career, and the 37-year-old produced another batting masterclass with an unbeaten hundred to send Royal Challengers Bengaluru to the top of the Indian Premier League on Wednesday.

The former India captain, who now only plays in the 50-overs format internationally, has been in terrific form this season in the IPL and sits third in the run-scorers list of the Twenty20 competition.

His unbeaten 105 off 60 balls against Kolkata Knight Riders was his ninth IPL century, two more than the next best, Jos Buttler. He also became the quickest to 14,000 runs in T20 cricket, taking 14 innings fewer than West Indian Chris Gayle.

“I just love batting, even after all these [years],” Kohli said after completing the chase in Raipur.

“I just give my heart and soul out there on the field, whether I’m fielding or batting, because it’s going to finish one day, and I want to make the most of every day that I’m on the field and just enjoy myself and have a lot of fun.

“Sport teaches you a lot as a person as well. You build your character slowly and surely when you keep performing under pressure. And for me, even after all these years and numbers, it’s still the love for the game.

“I just love hitting the ball in the middle of the bat. And that joy is still there.”

Kohli came into the match after back-to-back ducks in his previous two innings and pumped his fist in celebration after scoring the first run.

Only 62 of his runs came from boundaries; the rest were through nudges into gaps and hard running as he paced Bengaluru’s chase of 193 to perfection with five balls to spare.

Kohli said Indians’ passion for cricket helped him maintain his standards.

“There’s a reason why people say pressure is a privilege. It actually keeps you humble, keeps you focused, and makes you work hard at practice,” he added. “You can’t take things for granted.”

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