WATCH | Sundowns wants to ‘make supporters happy again’ with Caf win: Santos

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Ahead of the Caf Champions League final first leg against AS FAR at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Sunday at 4pm, Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Nuno Santos admitted that their gruelling schedule has had an effect on their performances recently, but vowed they will do their best to win the title.

Sundowns’ tough schedule of seven matches in 21 days culminated in a shock 3-1 defeat to TS Galaxy in their latest Betway Premiership match, which has severely jeopardised their league defence.

With their focus now on winning the continental title, Santos said they will have to do their best and make their supporters happy again.

“Obviously, I don’t want to make any excuses, but naturally and physically that’s not the best schedule for any player in the world,” Santos said.

“We like to be in all the competitions; we are a big club, we know that. But it is also difficult because we play for three days. Physically and naturally, it’s not possible for us to be in our best shape every game, so yes, it is difficult.”

With Masandawana on the verge of losing the league title to Orlando Pirates, who only need a win in their last two matches to be crowned champions, the Portuguese international said they just have to focus on winning the Champions League now to end the season with something.

“I think we need to move on from that. There is nothing we can do now to change what happened before. Our focus now is on the first leg of the Champions League. It is the most important game for us right now,” he said.

“We have to focus on what we have next, and that’s the next game.”

Santos, 27, also highlighted their defence as an area they need to improve after conceding seven goals in their last two matches.

“Obviously, that’s one of the points that we need to improve. We don’t blame any individual. It is a problem for the whole team because in the front, if we can do better to help the team on the defensive part, we have to do better as well.

“That’s a point we have to review with the coaches and improve on what has not been good in the previous matches.

“It feels really good; that was one of the main purposes for me to come to Sundowns — to win the Champions League — and being in the final obviously is part of that process.”