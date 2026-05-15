History beckons for WBC title challenger Siyakholwa Kuse

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Siyakholwa Kuse and Melvin Jerusalem face off at the weigh-in at Emperors Palace on Friday.

Siyakholwa Kuse beat the scale on Friday — now to make history by conquering World Boxing Council (WBC) minimumweight champion Melvin Jerusalem at Emperors Palace on Saturday night.

Kuse came in bang on the 47.6kg limit and the Filipino champion was slightly less at 47.36kg to give the final green light for the bout.

If the South African challenger can produce a victory he will score a first for South Africa by giving the country two current reigning holders of the WBC’s coveted green belt.

Kevin Lerena, the WBC bridgerweight champion who weighs more than double Kuse, is eager to see his countryman pull it off.

“It’ll be nice for him to win because then South Africa’s got another legitimate world champion,” said Lerena, who is the only mainstream titleholder in the land at the moment.

The World Boxing Association (WBA), International Boxing Federation (IBF) and World Boxing Organisation (WBO) are the three other recognised bodies.

“He’ll be [South Africa’s] fourth WBC champion.”

Sugar Boy Malinga was the first, lifting the super-middleweight belt in 1996. He lost it in his first defence later that year, but regained it in 1997 before losing it again in his first defence in 1998.

Dingaan Thobela won the same belt in 2000 and lost it in his first defence before the end of the year.

Lerena was awarded his belt on a boardroom decision, but he successfully defended it the first time in May last year and is now looking to make his second defence against Ryad Merhy in Belgium on May 30.

The first time South Africa had two reigning world champions was on December 1, 1984, when Piet Crous lifted the WBA cruiserweight belt at Sun City, but that lasted for maybe an hour until WBA heavyweight champion Gerrie Coetzee was knocked out in the eighth round in the next bout.

The second time was March 10, 1990, when Welcome Ncita claimed the IBF junior-featherweight title to join Brian Mitchell, the WBA junior-lightweight king. In September 1990 Dingaan Thobela made it three by lifting the WBO lightweight belt.

After that it became pretty commonplace with the likes of Baby Jake Matlala, Vuyani Bungu, Mbulelo Botile, Phillip Holiday, Zolani Petelo and Lehlohonolo Ledwaba enjoying reigns that overlapped at various points.

More recently there were IBF flyweight champion Moruti Mthalane, IBF and WBA junior-flyweight titleholder Hekkie Budler and Zolani Tete, owner of the WBO bantamweight strap.

But never have there been two South African WBC titleholders simultaneously.

Lerena believes Kuse was unlucky to lose the first bout on points against Jerusalem in Manila in October. “I thought the fight that he had in the Philippines was close. Maybe he was hard-done by — home-ground advantage.”

This time Kuse has the home-town support. “It’s never easy to fight here at altitude,” Lerena added.

History beckons.