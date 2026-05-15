McKenzie investigates ‘mistreatment’ of SA athletes in Ghana

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Sport, art and culture minister Gayton Mckenzie is looking into the alleged mistreatment of South African athletes at the 2026 African Senior Athletics Championships in Accra, Ghana. File photo.

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Sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie has launched an investigation into the alleged mistreatment of South African athletes at the 2026 African Senior Athletics Championships, held at the University of Ghana in Accra.

This comes after South African shot-put athlete Aiden Smith, who won a gold medal at the event, shared videos online complaining about the conditions at the on-site accommodation.

Smith alleged that the rooms lacked basic amenities such as blankets and hot water, and that the athletes were served inadequate food portions.

“When we got to the rooms, the beds were leather, we got a pillow but no blankets, [and] we didn’t have the air-con remote; we had to request it at reception,” Smith said.

“There was no toilet paper, no warm water, and some of the rooms didn’t even have running tap water.”

He added that when it came to the catering, “when we ask for food, they fight with us. We are not allowed to take more than one piece of chicken. You’re not allowed to take chicken and fish; you have to choose one.”

‘When we ask for food, they fight with us. We’re not allowed to take more than one chicken.’



South Africa’s Aiden Smith on athlete treatment at their hostel at the ongoing African Athletics Championships.#JoySports pic.twitter.com/CKv1OQZIUQ — #JoySports (@JoySportsGH) May 12, 2026

Smith explained that these restrictions remained in place despite the athletes emphasising their need for proper nutrition.

After the videos went viral on social media, McKenzie’s spokesperson Stacey-Lee Khojane confirmed that the minister took immediate steps to address the matter.

Although the athletes were offered alternative accommodation, they chose to remain at the championship venue for the remainder of the competition.

“Upon seeing the video and subsequent media reports, McKenzie immediately directed the department to arrange alternative hotel accommodation in Accra for Team South Africa and the offer was communicated to the team,” Khojane said.

“The athletes have since indicated that their immediate concerns have been addressed, and they have elected to remain at the championship venue accommodation for the remainder of the competition.”

Smith was one of 34 South African athletes competing at the championships, which Ghana hosted for the first time. Teams from 48 other countries competing in the tournament were also residing at the University of Ghana.

McKenzie has since requested a full report from Athletics South Africa regarding the conditions experienced by the delegation and the circumstances that gave rise to the complaints.

“The welfare of our athletes is non-negotiable,” McKenzie said. “We need to understand what led to these concerns, and our department will continue to monitor the remaining days of competition. We look forward to welcoming our athletes home after the weekend.”

McKenzie further extended his congratulations to Smith for his gold-medal performance in the shot-put event.

TimesLIVE